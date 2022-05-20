Evan Kaseberg named as new Saint Alphonsus Foundation Board Chair in Baker City

LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande) The City of La Grande is excepting nominations for the spring beautification award. The La Grande Community Landscape and Forestry Commission recognizes efforts to maintain and improve the beauty of La Grande’s environment through exemplary and outstanding landscape maintenance and design. Seasonal awards are given to residential and commercial properties that have been carefully landscaped and attract the viewer. These landscapes must be seen from public access and can include one or more the following criteria: integrating colors and textures, appropriate use of hardscapes, good use of space, resource conservation, wildlife habitat, seasonal diversity, food production, owners that have overcome special circumstances. Send the address of the nomination to trees@cityoflagrande.org or call the Urban Forestry Division at 541-663-1952. The nomination deadline for the spring awards is May 25th.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO