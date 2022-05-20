Evan Kaseberg named as new Saint Alphonsus Foundation Board Chair in Baker City

LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande) The City of La Grande is excepting nominations for the spring beautification award. The La Grande Community Landscape and Forestry Commission recognizes efforts to maintain and improve the beauty of La Grande’s environment through exemplary and outstanding landscape maintenance and design. Seasonal awards are given to residential and commercial properties that have been carefully landscaped and attract the viewer. These landscapes must be seen from public access and can include one or more the following criteria: integrating colors and textures, appropriate use of hardscapes, good use of space, resource conservation, wildlife habitat, seasonal diversity, food production, owners that have overcome special circumstances. Send the address of the nomination to trees@cityoflagrande.org or call the Urban Forestry Division at 541-663-1952. The nomination deadline for the spring awards is May 25th.
BAKER COUNTY – A check in the amount of $4,000 will be donated to Shared Hope International. The funds were raised during a Walk for Awareness event in Baker City earlier this morning. The first annual event was put on my Soroptimists International of Baker County and was to raise awareness against Child Sex Trafficking.
WEST UMATILLA COUNTY – The cities of Hermiston, Umatilla, Stanfield, and Echo are joining with Umatilla County to provide a place for the homeless to rest. The Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing project – also known as PATH – will be a facility on the west side of the county at the intersection of Lind and Bensel roads.
GRANT COUNTY – May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative have several fire mitigation efforts underway this season. OTEC Communications Manager Joseph Hathaway informed our news department of work being done in the Fall Mountain area:. “We invest a lot of money and a lot of...
SALEM – The Oregon Transportation Commission has approved $3.7 million in new aviation and rail projects in Morrow, Umatilla, and Union Counties. The new funding is part of Connect Oregon, an initiative established by the 2005 state legislature to invest in non-highway modes of transportation. These projects went through...
WALLA WALLA – The cadets from the Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will hold their annual review and pass-in-review parade Wednesday at the Wa-Hi soccer field off Reser Road starting at 9:45 a.m. The event is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. A key...
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla City Council meets tonight (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m. and will conduct a public hearing to gather input on the proposed 60 percent annexation of 11 acres on the 3000 block of Cottonwood Road known as the Narum and Burseth properties. According to city...
PENDLETON – Blue Mountain Community College Faculty Association President Pete Hernberg issued a news release late last week stating that talks with the college administration had ended without an agreement. Once again, we are presenting you that news release in full, with BMCC President Mark Browning’s responses to it in italics:
WALLOWA COUNTY – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has released information in relation to a wolf investigation in the Immigrant Gulch area of Baker County. The ODFW Livestock Depredation Investigation Report is as follows:. May 19, 2022 – Baker County (Immigrant Gulch area) Date Investigated: 5/19/22.
BAKER COUNTY -Work this week on the OR86 Bridge over I-84, the Richland Interchange continues with the complete forming and pouring of concrete for the new concrete rail on the east side of the bridge. ODOT engineers report that there will be flaggers with up to 20 minute delays when...
BAKER COUNTY – Congratulations to Dulcie Nelson, Baker County Sheriff’s Office most recent graduate of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, “Nelson received the Basic Telecommunicator Certification and Emergency Medical Dispatcher Certification.”. Nelson is currently employed...
JOSEPH – (Release provided by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department) Wallowa Lake State Parkrangers need 50 volunteers June 4 tocelebrate both State Parks Day and National Trails Day through volunteer service!Join park staff to improve the Nature Trail. Work includes blocking social trails, cutting back overgrown limbs on the official trail, and lining the official trail where it is hard to follow.
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners meets this morning (Monday) at 9 a.m. One of the agenda items calls for a public hearing on amending fees for certain county services. The changes include campsite fees at Harris Park. The amendment would make all campsite fees a...
UNION COUNTY 0 Mamas Genagretis, the man accused of murdering Deanna Badgley at their home on Robbs Hill Rd in Union County Monday, May 23rd, was arraigned in a Union County Courtroom today. Due to supposed language barriers the court obtained a Greek language interrupter, Marie Boyer, to assist with conversing with Mr. Genagretis who appeared from the Union County Jail via video.
LA GRANDE – Braydon Carroll (23), an employee of a local La Grande Motel, was arrested by the La Grande Police Department after he reportedly stole a credit card and made several food purchases and rented hotel rooms use the stolen credit card. It was also reported by LGPD...
LA GRANDE – The La Grande Police Department (LDGP) responded to reports of a Domestic Disturbance recently that lead to the arrest of 25-year-old Donald “Eric” Sommerville. According to information from LGPD, the report, from a third party said that Eric Sommerville was attacking a woman. When...
Update: The suspect, Mama Genagritis is scheduled to be arraigned today at 1:15pm in Union County. On May 23, 2022, at approximately 7:25 P.M., law enforcement received a call from an individual reporting a homicide. Oregon State Police Troopers along with Union County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence in unincorporated Union County. Upon arriving on the scene, law enforcement found an adult female deceased. A suspect was taken into custody without incident. The Union County Major Crime Team was activated with the OSP Criminal Division taking the lead role.The investigation is on-going, and any further releases will be done through the Union County District Attorney’s Office.
UKIAH, OR – (Press Release from the Umatilla National Forest) The Umatilla National Forest, in partnership with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and local businesses, is hosting a Free Kids Fishing Day at Twin Ponds on Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fishing instruction, prizes, food, and a special appearance by Smokey Bear make this event a fun day for children and adults alike.
UNION/UMATILLA COUNTIES – (Information from ODOT) Work on the closed EB side of the freeway will include continued removal of existing asphalt in the slow lane where new concrete pavement will be constructed and the fast lane where new asphalt will be placed. Trucks will be entering and leaving the work zone into live traffic at both ends of the project all week, so please use caution when driving through.
MILTON-FREEWATER – The Milton-Freewater Police Department and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office recently detained several juveniles and arrested one adult male who were allegedly involved in a months-long spree of criminal mischief to public and private property. Multiple cases of graffiti have been reported since Jan. 1 with no known suspects.
