A federal jury in Sioux Falls has found a Minnesota man guilty of conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl. The United States Attorney’s Office says 36-year old Jerry Jerome Wise of Moorhead, Minnesota was indicted in April of 2021 with Damara Needham. Needham pleaded guilty to the same offenses in December and was sentenced to just over 10-years behind bars.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO