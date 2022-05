At only 23 years old, Juan Soto has already established himself as one of Major League Baseball’s best hitters and drawn lofty comparisons to Hall of Famer Ted Williams. But despite all his talent, Soto is already the center of trade rumors as the rebuilding Washington Nationals could decide to maximize his value and move him sooner rather than later to avoid potentially losing the All-Star in free agency.

