Door County, WI

Door County's COVID-19 community level raised

By Tim Kowols
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends people in Door County at risk for severe illness talk to their healthcare providers about masking and other precautions after the...

New COVID-19 cases go up substantially in Door County

The latest COVID-19 situation update from Door County Public Health gave a glimpse on why the area’s community-level went up to medium last week. The most recent data shows that 106 of the 126 total tests administered came back positive for COVID-19. Another 10 cases are considered probable. On the positive side, the county did not report any new deaths or hospitalizations in its update. As of Friday, Door County was one of 35 counties with a medium community level for COVID-19, compared to 18 in the high category and 19 in the low category. COVID-19 community levels are determined by a combination of new hospitalizations, current hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and new COVID-19 cases. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends people in Door County at risk for severe illness talk to their healthcare providers about masking and other precautions.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
New suicide lifeline goes active in July

You will have to remember fewer digits when you are in crisis or are contemplating suicide. July 16th is the day when the dialing code 988 will be activated for those looking to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The lifeline consists of 200 crisis centers with counselors available to chat with people during their time of need. Studies have shown callers leave the lifeline less overwhelmed and depressed after speaking with a counselor. Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski travels the region training communities in QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer), a suicide prevention training course. With an easier number to remember and program into your phone, Joski hopes it is a resource more people use when they or someone they love need someone to talk to in a crisis situation.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Fall county elections contain incumbents only

You will only see familiar names on the ballot this fall for the different county offices up for election. In Kewaunee County, the offices of Sheriff, Coroner, and Clerk of Courts are up for election. County Clerk Jamie Annoye says Sheriff Matt Joski (Republican), Coroner Rory Groessl (Independent), and Clerk of Courts Rebecca Deterville (Democrat) are all running again with no competition.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Malcore, Buboltz ready to welcome visitors to Sturgeon Bay

Two new faces will be welcoming you to Sturgeon Bay the next time you visit. Destination Sturgeon Bay announced earlier this month that Rachel Malcore would be the new marketing coordinator, and Andrea Buboltz was brought on to handle the events director duties. The pair were hired to fill the shoes of Carly Sarkis, who is leaving Destination Sturgeon Bay next month to pursue other opportunities. Both Malcore and Buboltz were looking for the right opportunity to come back to live in Sturgeon Bay. Malcore is a Door County native, while Buboltz has visited the city many times over the years. The pair are excited to get to work.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Ridges Sanctuary kicks off master plan with purchase

You may not be able to stay at The Ridges Inn any longer when you visit Baileys Harbor, but you might see dragonflies and orchids thrive on the property in the future. The Ridges Sanctuary announced its 20-year master plan on Monday ahead of its purchase of the Ridges Inn and Suites located adjacent to their property. Unknown for now is what will become of the inn’s buildings and the property it sits on. The two-acre parcel contains unique ridges and swales that are bisected by Hidden Brook. The new parcel is also considered vital for the federally endangered Emerald Dragonfly, the limestone oak fern that is considered a Wisconsin Species of Special Concern, and several native orchids. The sale of the Ridges Inn and Suites is not expected to occur until June.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
U.S. Coast Guard reminds boaters of proper fuel

The United States Coast Guard warns you about what dangers could happen by not putting the right gasoline in your boat engine. With the boating season kicking in gear this holiday weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard reminds boaters that E15 gas can cause problems for marine vessels. E-15 is higher-ethanol gasoline that is federally prohibited for recreational vehicle use and can also damage motors while voiding any marine warranty. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Michael Padden in Sturgeon Bay says be conscious of what gasoline you get at the pump for your boat because the cheaper fuel can cause major issues.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Manitowoc, Brown Co. to get living snow fence, how it works:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
MANITOWOC, WI
High school classes canceled due to senior prank

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Classes at Plymouth High School are canceled Wednesday after an unknown man was spotted inside a school building. The Plymouth Police Department said a 911 caller stated the person was dressed in all black clothing and a ski mask. A perimeter was set up around the...
PLYMOUTH, WI
Man charged with income tax fraud in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Portage County man has been charged in a tax fraud case in Brown County. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows Elton J. Schenk, 46, Custer, is charged with Fraud/Rendering Income Tax Return or Obtain Refund with Fraudulent Intent. It’s a felony charge that comes with a possible sentence of six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Scammers posing as Door County Sheriff's Department

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is warning you about a phone scam circulating in the area regarding missed jury duty. The scammers identify as local law enforcement and state that you missed Jury duty and must pay money immediately. Chief Deputy Pat McCarty says The Door County Sheriff’s Office would never call you asking for money.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Sturgeon Bay man pleads not guilty in deadly Butch's Bar fire

A Sturgeon Bay man who is facing eight charges from the Butch’s Bar fire on February 22 that killed two people pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Anthony Gonzalez, 58, admitted to local authorities that he had inadvertently started the fire when filling a butane lighter, and fluid spilled on his bed and ignited. Two people were later found deceased from the fire that also displaced nine tenants, including one hospitalized with burns. Court records show that no trial date has been set yet, and Gonzalez will return to court on July 14 for a status conference. Gonzales faces two counts of second-degree reckless homicide (Class D Felony) and seven counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety (Class G Felony).
STURGEON BAY, WI
Outagamie County Looking for Apparent Serial Intruder

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it’s Appleton too.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Vandals confess to damage in Campbellsport park

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Vandals strike in Campbellsport, again, leaving a mess in a bathroom at Fireman’s Park. It was earlier this week when damage was discovered at Fireman’s Park in Campbellsport. Soap was splattered all over the floor and walls in the women’s bathroom. A makeshift cross was stuffed into one of the toilets. It’s the third time this year that vandals caused damage in the park.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?

The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.
DULUTH, MN
Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
Pivotal ruling made in gruesome Green Bay homicide case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another update has been given regarding a Green Bay woman facing a homicide charge as she appears back in court for another hearing. Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is facing multiple charges, including 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Mutilating a Corpse, relating to the death of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion in late February.
GREEN BAY, WI

