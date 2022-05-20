Door County's COVID-19 community level raised

You may not be able to stay at The Ridges Inn any longer when you visit Baileys Harbor, but you might see dragonflies and orchids thrive on the property in the future. The Ridges Sanctuary announced its 20-year master plan on Monday ahead of its purchase of the Ridges Inn and Suites located adjacent to their property. Unknown for now is what will become of the inn’s buildings and the property it sits on. The two-acre parcel contains unique ridges and swales that are bisected by Hidden Brook. The new parcel is also considered vital for the federally endangered Emerald Dragonfly, the limestone oak fern that is considered a Wisconsin Species of Special Concern, and several native orchids. The sale of the Ridges Inn and Suites is not expected to occur until June.

