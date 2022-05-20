Door County's COVID-19 community level raised

The latest COVID-19 situation update from Door County Public Health gave a glimpse on why the area’s community-level went up to medium last week. The most recent data shows that 106 of the 126 total tests administered came back positive for COVID-19. Another 10 cases are considered probable. On the positive side, the county did not report any new deaths or hospitalizations in its update. As of Friday, Door County was one of 35 counties with a medium community level for COVID-19, compared to 18 in the high category and 19 in the low category. COVID-19 community levels are determined by a combination of new hospitalizations, current hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and new COVID-19 cases. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends people in Door County at risk for severe illness talk to their healthcare providers about masking and other precautions.
