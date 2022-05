MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa's "Bottle Bill" has long had a fair share of criticism. Now, for the first time since it was enacted in 1978, is receiving an update. Under new legislation that was passed by the Senate this week, the handling fee for empty containers turned in to redemption centers will increase to 3 cents, with supporters hoping that the change will help open up more centers across the state. The 5-cent redemption fee for consumers will not change. But the biggest change is that grocery stores and retailers can opt out of the program beginning next July, something that concerns State Senator Amanda Ragan.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO