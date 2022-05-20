ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eglin Air Force Base, FL

F-35s taking part in Eglin night flying operations

By Niceville, No Comments
niceville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Residents may experience aircraft noise from May 23 to...

niceville.com

niceville.com

Redfish workshops start June 1; in Panama City June 13

FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding a series of public workshops to gather public input on proposed rules for redfish that include nine new management regions and modified recreational bag, vessel, and off-the-water transport limits. A workshop will be held on June 13...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico about 150 miles south of Pensacola, Florida

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. North Central Gulf of Mexico: An area of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico about 150 miles south of Pensacola, Florida. This system is producing disorganized thunderstorms and gusty winds across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and over the central and northern Gulf of Mexico. Surface pressures remain high, and strong upper-level winds should prevent significant development before this system moves inland over the central Gulf Coast later tonight or on Monday. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected to continue across portions of the central Gulf Coast and will spread across the southeast U.S. during the next day or so. Additional information on the rainfall and flooding potential can be found in products issued by your local National Weather Service Forecast Office and Excessive Rainfall Outlooks issued by the Weather Prediction Center. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Morning house fire in west Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a morning fire on Wednesday in West Mobile. The call came into the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department dispatch just before 7 Wednesday morning. The fire was located at 4309 Packingham Drive. Smoke was seen rising from the house when WKRG News 5 arrived. At this time there is […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

State Road 85 resurfacing project in Crestview set to begin

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – Work is scheduled to begin in June on a new $3.2 million project to resurface a 2.2-mile segment of State Road 85 (North Ferdon Boulevard) from U.S. 90 to north of Commerce Drive in Crestview, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced. The project is...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WMBB

Fatal crash shuts down portion of Highway 90 in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on the scene at a fatal crash Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Highway 90 at Mare Creek Drive. Highway 90 is completely blocked at Mare Creek Drive because of the crash. Traffic is being diverted from Highway 90 at Highway 393 and at Highway 285. This […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal shooting at Pensacola Fitness: Suspect in custody

UPDATE 9:18 p.m.: The man authorities believe shot and killed a woman at Pensacola Fitness Tuesday was arrested and charged with first degree premeditated murder. Kennon Farrow was caught in a traffic stop near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road. Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Pensacola Police, the Escambia […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Joe Jannazo named principal of Ruckel Middle School in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Educator Joe Jannazo has been named principal of Ruckel Middle School in Niceville. Jannazo, who served as principal at Destin Elementary School for the past four years, started his teaching career in Okaloosa County in 2009 at Pryor Middle School, according to the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD).
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Motorcycle crash on the Hathaway Bridge leaves one injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Flordia Highway Patrol reports a 20-year-old man sustained serious injuries after a crash on the Hathaway Bridge Friday afternoon. FHP said a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on the second lane of US 98. A truck was also traveling eastbound in the same lane. Troopers said...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Victim named in Sunday’s traffic crash on US 231 North

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update from DPD:. On May 22nd, 2022, at approximately 6:05 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck on Montgomery Highway and Barrington Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver is a Hispanic Male, Benjamin Flores, 35 years of age. The...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Chase out of Mississippi ends on I-65 in Mobile

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a report about Wednesday’s multi-state car chase that began in Mississippi and ended on I-65 in Mobile. The man taken into custody earlier Tuesday was wanted for several burglaries, including the burglary of a Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper’s home where the man allegedly stole the trooper’s […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: Hangout Music Fest resumes normal operations

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Hangout Music Fest resumes the event Sunday afternoon. "ALL CLEAR: The weather event has passed. The Festival has resumed normal operations & is reopened," Hangout Music Fest posted Sunday. ORIGINAL STORY:. GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores is advising people to exit...
GULF SHORES, AL
niceville.com

ALDI commits to eliminating all plastic shopping bags

NICEVILLE, Fla. – ALDI, which has a new store under construction in Niceville, says it has become the first major U.S retailer to commit to eliminating all plastic shopping bags from its stores. “We have already removed plastic bags from nearly 500 stores with the goal to phase them...
NICEVILLE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola carjacking suspects remain at large

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying several at-large suspects in a car jacking and armed robbery. It was about 1 a.m. Friday when the suspects approached a male victim’s vehicle at a Circle K store at 800 West Garden St. and asked for a ride to their vehicle they said ran out of gas at a nearby location, police said. The victim agreed and drove them to a nearby location.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Ponce De Leon man dies in car crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 27-year-old Ponce De Leon man died in a single-car crash in Walton County early Saturday morning. A Silverado pick-up was heading east on Highway 90 when the driver didn’t follow a curve in the road and lost control of the truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

20-year-old man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Panama City man sustained serious injuries Friday afternoon after a motorcycle crash in Bay County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcycle and a pickup truck were both traveling eastbound on US 98 Hathaway Bridge around 2:15 p.m. when the motorcycle failed to see the pickup truck on the roadway.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman sentenced for killing man with fentanyl injection

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Department of Justice confirmed a Mobile woman was sentenced on Thursday, May 12, for drug crimes. Jessica “Allie” Defloren Tubb, 37, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug crimes, including killing Kelsey Johnston by injecting her with fentanyl. Tubb pleaded guilty in March 2021 to conspiracy to distribute […]
MOBILE, AL

