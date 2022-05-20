ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals promote top prospects Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore; place Tyler O’Neill on IL

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oakyB_0fknYv2600
Nolan Gorman was selected with the 19th pick in the 2018 draft out of an Arizona high school. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a momentous roster shakeup in St. Louis, as the Cardinals are set to welcome two of the game’s top prospects to the big leagues in the coming days. As first reported by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (Twitter links), the team has promoted both Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore for this weekend’s series against the Pirates. Katie Woo of the Athletic tweets that outfielder Tyler O’Neill is headed to the 10-day injured list because of a right shoulder impingement in one corresponding roster move.

According to Goold, Gorman will be in Friday’s starting lineup at second base. That figures to be his primary role moving forward, with Gold Glove second baseman Tommy Edman kicked to the other side of the bag. Edman has been excellent this season, but the Cards haven’t gotten much production out of their shortstops. Paul DeJong struggled enough the team optioned him to Triple-A Memphis last week, seemingly setting the stage for a forthcoming Gorman promotion.

That’s not to say the Cardinals hastily promoted Gorman to compensate for struggles at the MLB level — far from it. The left-handed hitter has forced his way to the majors with an incredible showing in Memphis. Over 147 plate appearances, he’s hitting .308/.367/.677 with an astounding 15 home runs. No other Triple-A batter has more than 13 round-trippers, and only the Cubs’ Robel García has a higher slugging percentage in the International League.

Gorman’s production hasn’t been completely without issue, as he’s gone down on strikes 50 times. That’s a 34% clip, an alarming rate for any minor leaguer considering the higher quality of pitching he’ll face in the majors. Ultimately, however, Gorman’s power production became too much for the St. Louis front office to ignore.

It has been a long-awaited debut for Cardinals fans, who have anticipated Gorman’s arrival since he was selected with the 19th pick in the 2018 draft out of an Arizona high school. Regarded as a power-hitting third baseman as an amateur, he has more or less met those expectations while in the minors. Gorman has consistently posted huge extra-base numbers while running elevated strikeout totals. Prospect evaluators have raised some concerns about the amount of swing-and-miss in his game, but they’ve been unanimously effusive in their praise of his power upside.

Each of FanGraphs, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, Keith Law of the Athletic and Baseball America slotted Gorman among the game’s top-60 prospects this past offseason. (Law and McDaniel both placed him among their top 20). That was before this season’s home run barrage, which only figures to have raised the 22-year-old’s profile even further. Gorman has kicked over to the keystone in the minors with Nolan Arenado entrenched at third base. He’s not regarded as an elite defender and will certainly be a downgrade from Edman there, but the hope is that his offensive capabilities will more than compensate for any issues on the other side of the ball.

Not to be outshined, Gorman’s draft mate will make his MLB debut one day later. Liberatore is lined up to start Saturday’s game against the Bucs, manager Oliver Marmol confirmed to reporters (Woo link). The skipper said it’s still to be determined whether there’ll be more than one spot start for the 22-year-old southpaw. Regardless, that Liberatore is now lined up to pitch in the majors suggests he’s firmly on the organizational rotation depth chart.

Liberatore was coincidentally also a first-round draftee out of a Phoenix-area high school the same year as Gorman, and the two have been friends since childhood. Seen as one of the top prep arms in that year’s class, he fell to the Rays at 16th overall because of concerns about his signing bonus — which ultimately checked in just shy of $3.5M. While Liberatore’s fastball sat in the low-90s, he drew praise for his secondary offerings, particularly a curveball that evaluators consider his best pitch. He pitched well for his first season-plus in the lower levels of the Tampa Bay farm system, then was involved in a January 2020 blockbuster that sent Randy Arozarena back to Tampa Bay.

The cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season kept Liberatore from making his official Cardinals debut until last year. The organization pushed him straight to Memphis for his age-21 campaign and he held his own, tossing 124 2/3 innings of 4.04 ERA ball with a solid 23.7% strikeout rate and an excellent 6.3% walk percentage. St. Louis assigned him back there to open this season, and he’s made strides from a swing-and-miss perspective. Liberatore’s ERA and walk rate are right in line with his 2021 marks, but he’s improved his strikeout rate by almost five points through his first seven starts.

Liberatore is also regarded by most evaluators as one of the top-100 minor-league talents. He’s not seen as a future ace, but between his excellent control and well-rounded arsenal, he’s unanimously viewed as a possible rotation stalwart. Whether the Cardinals plug him into that role immediately isn’t clear, but it seems likely he’ll be taking the ball every fifth day in St. Louis before long.

Neither Gorman nor Liberatore will accrue enough MLB service time this year to reach the one-year threshold. Even if both players are in the majors for good, neither will be eligible for free agency until after the 2028 campaign at the earliest. Both players are in good position to reach early arbitration as Super Two qualifiers after the 2024 season, although that’s contingent on sticking in the big leagues from here on out. In Liberatore’s case, in particular, it seems future optional assignments are still a possibility.

The Cards have Adam Wainwright, Steven Matz, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas and Jordan Hicks as their primary starting five at the moment. Wainwright and Mikolas have been excellent. Matz has struggled but isn’t going to be bumped from the rotation two months into a four-year contract. Hudson doesn’t have great strikeout and walk marks, but he’s riding his typically elite ground-ball production to decent results. That’s more or less also true of Hicks, who has lengthened out into the rotation after a few years as a high-leverage bullpen arm.

Of course, St. Louis has been without arguably their best pitcher for the entire season. Jack Flaherty hasn’t thrown a pitch because of a shoulder issue that required a platelet-rich plasma injection. He’s been on the 10-day injured list all year, and the club announced that he’s been transferred to the 60-day IL to clear space for Gorman on the 40-man roster.

That’s merely a procedural move that keeps Flaherty out for two months from Opening Day. The 26-year-old has yet to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment and surely wouldn’t have been ready to make an MLB return before the first week of June anyhow. Flaherty has recently progressed to throwing bullpen sessions, so it seems reasonable he could head out into minor-league games within a few weeks.

The club will also need to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Liberatore, with that transaction set to occur before Saturday’s contest. Aside from Flaherty, St. Louis doesn’t have any obvious candidates for a 60-day IL transfer, so it seems likely someone will be designated for assignment within the next two days.

The only disappointing aspect of Thursday’s news is that O’Neill is headed to the IL. He’s missed the past couple days battling the shoulder discomfort that will now cost him at least a week-and-a-half. The team hasn’t provided an indication whether he’s facing an absence longer than the minimal stint.

So continues a rough start to the year for O’Neill, who is just a season removed from an eighth-place finish in NL MVP voting. The 26-year-old has hit just .195/.256/.297 with a pair of home runs across 133 plate appearances, nowhere near the 34-homer output he put forth last season. O’Neill, who also lost his arbitration hearing last week, will try to get back on track whenever he’s healthy enough to make his return.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox release Carlos Martinez

The Red Sox have released right-hander Carlos Martinez, reports Alex Speier of the Boston Globe (Twitter link). Boston had signed the longtime Cardinals righty to a minor league deal earlier this month. Martinez has now spent time with both the Giants and Red Sox organizations on minor league deals this...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Jack Flaherty Update

Despite now being without both Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, the starting rotation of the St. Louis Cardinals has performed quite well, with Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson leading the way. Speaking of Flaherty, he has been out with a shoulder issue since the beginning of spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Cardinals lose All-Star reliever to season-ending injury

The St. Louis Cardinals were hit hard by the injury bug on Monday. After it was announced both Steven Matz and Dylan Carlson would be placed on the Injured List, the Cards were dealt a far more brutal update regarding a key bullpen member. According to Katie Woo, Alex Reyes will be forced to undergo surgery on his shoulder after experiencing in his throwing arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Todd Gurley Appears To Have Made Decision On Football Career

For a moment in time, Todd Gurley was the unquestioned top back in the NFL. From 2015-2019, Gurley was a member of the Rams, and saw a lot of his former teammates break through and win a Super Bowl championship this February. And while the three-time Pro Bowler admitted he...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Tommy Edman Makes Highlight Reel Play at Shortstop

There's a reason that St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman won his first Gold Glove Award last season, most likely the first of many. He routinely makes Top 10-esque plays for St. Louis and his career .981 fielding percentage is a testament to just that. On Monday night, Edman added...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Matthew Liberatore
Person
Robel García
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Nolan Gorman
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Tyler O'neill
Person
Dakota Hudson
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To 'Jackie Robinson' Incident

On Monday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith addressed the weekend controversy involving White Sox star Tim Anderson and Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson. Donaldson and Anderson nearly came to blows during Saturday's game after the New York infielder called Anderson "Jackie," as in Jackie Robinson. Anderson and White Sox manager Tony LaRussa said after the game it was a racist remark, while Donaldson claimed he said it jokingly because Anderson had referred to himself as a modern-day Jackie Robinson in a 2019 interview.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Mets could solve their DH woes with trade for Colordo infielder

Despite pleads from baseball purists, National League teams now feature a designated hitter in their lineups year-round. Though many were staunchly opposed to the new rule, one NL team appeared set to benefit from the change, at least on paper. The New York Mets were a defensively incompetent team from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Pirates#Gold Glove#Cards#Triple A#Cubs#The International League
ClutchPoints

White Sox’s Tony La Russa, Michael Kopech drop truth bombs after Tim Anderson quiets Yankee Stadium

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox had the last laugh in their three-game series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees, as Tony La Russa’s squad took with them back to Chicago a 5-0 win over the Bronx Bombers on Sunday. Prior to that, the White Sox beat the Yankees in an earlier game on the same day, 3-1. But the real fuel for the animosity between these teams in the series was spilled during the Yankees’ 7-5 win over the White Sox Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets scouting right-handers Frankie Montas, Tyler Mahle

The New York Mets have recently had scouts watching Oakland Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas and Cincinnati Reds right-hander Tyler Mahle, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports. With the aggressive Mets clearly focused on a championship this year, it isn’t surprising that the club is already looking ahead to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees reliever Chad Green undergoing MRI after experiencing forearm discomfort

Yankees reliever Chad Green left Thursday’s loss to the Orioles after just 11 pitches, and the team later announced he’d experienced some forearm discomfort (via Brendan Kuty of NJ.com). They’ll know more upon receiving the results of an MRI Friday, and Green conceded postgame that he’s “concerned about it to a certain extent” (quote via Erik Boland of Newsday). “Obviously, when you’re dealing with an arm injury, you’re not really sure what can happen or what’s really going on. We’ll get it checked out … and go from there.”
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees C Ben Rortvedt undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery

The Yankees announced that catcher Ben Rortvedt underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, with the surgery described a “meniscus clean-up.” The surgery took place Tuesday, and Rortvedt is expected to return to game activity in six to eight weeks. The least-experienced of the five names involved...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals RHP Alex Reyes expected to undergo shoulder surgery

Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes, who has yet to throw a pitch this season due to ongoing shoulder soreness, is meeting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache to have his ailing right shoulder evaluated, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told reporters (Twitter link via Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat). The team’s expectation is that surgery will be recommended. MLB.com’s John Denton reported minutes before Mozeliak’s media session that Reyes would require surgery to repair a damaged labrum in that right shoulder (Twitter link), though it seems he’ll receive one final opinion before doing so.
GLENDALE, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins option Royce Lewis

Royce Lewis homered and doubled in last night’s loss to the A’s, boosting his slash line through his first 11 big league games to .308/.325/.564 — but the Twins nevertheless optioned him to Triple-A St. Paul last night in order to pave the way for Carlos Correa’s activation from the 10-day injured list, manager Rocco Baldelli announced after the game (link via Dan Hayes of The Athletic). Baldelli naturally acknowledged that Lewis had made the decision “difficult” with his play and suggested that the Twins will use this run in Triple-A to “move [Lewis] around the field” and “get him a little bit of exposure at some different spots.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy