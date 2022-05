James Winston Adams, Jr., 62 of Norton, VA went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022 surrounded by his family. Adams was known well in the community as “Jimbo”. He was a 1979 graduate of John I. Burton High School and a 1994 graduate of Clinch Valley College. He spent his career as a teacher and coach. He was the most successful football coach in the history of John I. Burton. Adams loved all his players like sons and his goal above teaching them to play football, was teaching them to be men. He instilled in them two rules to live by: Rule #1: Do what’s right. Rule #2: See rule #1. His legacy will live on in all those whose lives he touched.

