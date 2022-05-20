ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Stimulus Update: One Senator Isn't Giving Up on the Boosted Child Tax Credit

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HoFIW_0fknTXa300

Image source: Getty Images

Last year, the boosted Child Tax Credit served as a lifeline for millions of families with children. Prior to 2021, the credit maxed out at $2,000 per eligible child. Last year, the credit's maximum value rose to $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children aged 6 to 17.

And that's not the only change that came down the pike. The boosted Child Tax Credit also became fully refundable. Normally, the credit is only partially refundable, but last year, families could claim it in full even if they had no tax liability.

Furthermore, half of the boosted credit was paid out in the form of monthly installments that arrived in recipients' bank accounts between the months of July and December. It was the recurring nature of those monthly payments that made a huge difference in a lot of people's finances.

Meanwhile, these days, living costs are soaring due to inflation and the Ukraine conflict, which has clearly had an impact on the cost of gas. But unfortunately, parents have had to go without the boosted Child Tax Credit this year. While some lawmakers were initially hoping to extend the enhanced credit to 2022, the spending bill that allowed for that couldn't get enough support in the Senate to pass.

But that doesn't mean parents should write off the boosted Child Tax Credit altogether. One Colorado lawmaker still has the enhanced credit on his radar, and he's not ready to give up the fight to make a boost permanent.

An ongoing battle

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet has actually been fighting to expand the Child Tax Credit for more than eight years. And in light of the temporary boost the credit got in 2021, he's more motivated than ever to keep pushing for it.

Last year, the boosted Child Tax Credit did a great job of pulling millions of children out of poverty and helping families put food on the table. Now that the boosted credit is off the table, much of that progress has already been reversed .

That's the bad news. The good news, though, is that there's now data pointing to the positive impact the boosted credit brought about. And that could fuel the argument for permanent changes that make the Child Tax Credit more generous.

There's lot of opposition

While some lawmakers insist that the Child Tax Credit should do more than it currently does, many disagree. For one thing, some lawmakers equate the credit to a form of welfare and don't want to boost it for fear of disincentivizing people from earning money instead.

Plus, there's the cost to consider. Expanding a credit that millions of households are eligible for isn't free, and some lawmakers are concerned about the budgetary strain an ongoing boost might cause.

Still, lawmakers such as Bennet aren't ready to let the issue go. In fact, Bennet thinks an expanded credit will happen -- it's just a question of when.

Unfortunately, a lot of people need that "when" to be now . With living costs skyrocketing, many households need an immediate lifeline to keep up with their bills. And while we could see a boosted Child Tax Credit down the road, the chances of that happening at any point in 2022 are growing slimmer by the day.

Carolyn Johnston
5d ago

why is it just families with children? we are all people! everyone is suffering especially our senior citizens! this is wrong in so many ways!

William Pendleton
5d ago

What about people that are on SSI YOU don't even think about SSI who get only 831.00 a month and don't have enough money to survive

Robert LaFleur Sr.
5d ago

Don't give up on the seniors citizens and Disable veterans.Illeagal immigrants are not entitled the stimulus checks at all , They don't pay any taxes at all .

VTDigger

House and Senate lawmakers approve deal on child tax credit

If enacted into law, the final compromise between the two chambers would send families $1,000 per child 5 or under. Households making $125,000 or less would be eligible for the full credit. It would impact an estimated 33,000 children in the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: House and Senate lawmakers approve deal on child tax credit.
MONTPELIER, VT
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: How Much Will Your Next Stimulus Check Be For?

Some states are sending out stimulus checks. Lawmakers on the federal level have also proposed additional payments. Here's how to figure out how much your next payment might be. If you're one of the millions of Americans eagerly awaiting another COVID-19 stimulus check in your bank account, it's important to...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Only days left to apply for monthly payments of $500

Thousands of families could benefit from $500 monthly payments. However, there are only days left to apply. Student Loans: Use these tips to save $1,000s and pay off debt faster. Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot. Applications for the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot will close on May 13. The program worth $31...
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

SSDI: What’s the average monthly benefit amount for SSDI?

The Social Security Administration runs various programs, but 12% of the 70 million Americans in them are getting disability, or SSDI. This means over 9 million people receive SSDI. SSDI varies for each beneficiary and is decided on similar to how retirement benefits are. Your earnings each year are taken...
ECONOMY
