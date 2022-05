While you are visiting the Jersey shore, why not enjoy the view from the water? The Seastreak ferry from Manhattan lands at Highlands, NJ. Once you get off the boat, you can take a stroll down the Highlands boardwalk to some of the best waterfront dining in the state. You can also indulge in some ice cream therapy at Nicholas Creamery. Located in Highlands, this waterfront restaurant is an incredible place to unwind and experience Jersey Shore dining at its best.

