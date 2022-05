Although he’s endured some considerable medical hardship in the past 12 months, McDonough resident Glen Coryell just keeps on rolling. Coryell, 53, was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, which slowed him slightly in his pursuit of bowling, his favorite participation sport. But the Mississippi native is now on the mend, competing in late April with his team “Cancer Sucks” (one of seven such teams) at the 118th United States Bowling Congress Open Championships in Las Vegas.

