PUTNAM COUNTY – Real estate in Putnam County set multiple records in April. For the first time since the UCBJ has been keeping records, there is a tie for the top residential sale of the month. Two residences, each with a small amount of acreage, led the market selling for $1.6 million each. And bucking the trend, neither featured a swimming pool as the top house had for the past three months.

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO