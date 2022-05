A Utica dad's former elementary school is back up a book after he recently cracked an old favorite to read to his girls and saw the school's stamp inside. Dresden Elementary School is now trying to calculate 45 years in past-due fines, The Macomb Daily reports, but may settle for letting the father work it off. Pier Fazzalari is a Warren firefighter and may host an assembly for students. His wife is a lunch mom at the school, and his daughters are in kindergarten and second grade.

UTICA, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO