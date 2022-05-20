ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

N Ireland party leader pans Pelosi's warning on Brexit terms

By DANICA KIRKA
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Uvlz_0fknJ6rf00
Britain Brexit FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, May 19, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pelosi is facing criticism from the leader of Northern Ireland’s biggest unionist party after saying Congress won’t approve a trade deal with the U.K. if Britain scraps the agreement governing post-Brexit trade on the island. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin)

LONDON — (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing criticism from the leader of Northern Ireland's biggest unionist party after saying Congress won't approve a trade deal with the U.K. if Britain scraps the agreement governing post-Brexit trade on the Irish island.

The trans-Atlantic sparring follows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government announcing its intention to introduce legislation that would allow it to unilaterally suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol, an international agreement between Britain and the European Union.

Northen Ireland is the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with an EU nation — the Republic of Ireland — and required special attention when the U.K. withdrew from the EU.

The protocol is designed to preserve the Northern Ireland peace process, but unionists complain it has created a trade barrier between the province and the rest of the U.K.

Pelosi said Thursday that Britain’s actions threatened to undermine the 1998 Good Friday Accords that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. She called for “good-faith negotiations” to resolve any differences over the protocol.

“As I have stated in my conversations with the prime minister, the foreign secretary and members of the House of Commons, if the United Kingdom chooses to undermine the Good Friday Accords, the Congress cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement with the United Kingdom,” Pelosi said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, said the U.K. remains committed to reaching an agreement with the EU and has invited the bloc’s Brexit chief, Maros Sefcovic, for talks.

“We welcome that the U.S. shares our deep commitment to the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and the peace process and has urged the EU to show flexibility,” Davies said.

Jeffrey Donaldson, a member of Parliament and leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, said the protocol itself is undermining the peace process because it threatens the key principles of the Good Friday Accords, also known as the Belfast Agreement.

The agreement created a power-sharing arrangement in Northern Ireland that operates on the basis of consensus between nationalist parties that seek closer ties with Ireland and unionist parties that want to maintain Northern Ireland's historic links with the U.K. That consensus no longer exists because unionists in the Northern Ireland Assembly oppose the protocol.

“If Nancy Pelosi wants to see the agreement protected, then she needs to recognize that it is the protocol that is harming and undermining the agreement,” Donaldson said. “And that is why we need to deal with it.”

In a historic shift at the ballot box, the nationalist party Sinn Fein came in first in the vote for the Northern Ireland Assembly this month. But t he DUP has refused to take part in a new power-sharing government in Northern Ireland until differences over the protocol are resolved.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin is due to to hold talks with party leaders Friday in Belfast.

Martin said the EU took “decisive action” in October to resolve concerns over the protocol, but the British government has failed to respond.

“This idea that somehow the European Union is being inflexible on this is just not the truth, it doesn’t stack up,” Martin told the BBC, “What has happened now is a certain unilateralism on behalf of the British government saying ‘our way or no way.’ And you don’t negotiate with the European Union on that basis, particularly when you have signed off on the agreement that you now don’t like.”

___

Associated Press Writer Jill Lawless contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Brexit at https://apnews.com/hub/brexit

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson is man of ‘honour’, claims close ally after devastating Partygate report

Boris Johnson’s right-hand man has denied the prime minister is a liar and described him as a man of "honour".No 10 chief of staff Stephen Barclay said the PM was not aware that a number of events he attended in Downing Street developed into drunken lockdown-breaching parties and was “shocked” to read the details in Sue Gray’s report on Wednesday.The report blasted a “failure of leadership” at No 10 as it set out how officials held “wine-time Friday” events at a time when Britons were ordered to stay at home and avoid social contact. It revealed how they drank...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Davies
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Uk#N Ireland#Ap#Irish#British#The European Union#Eu#The House Of Commons
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

IMF to release $900 mln when Pakistan removes fuel price caps -source

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan and the IMF have worked out the outlines for the release of over $900 million in funds that would come through once Pakistan removes its fuel subsidies, a Pakistani source directly involved in talks in Qatar said, requesting anonymity. The talks in Qatar...
WORLD
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cost of living news – live: Rishi Sunak ‘to cut energy bills by up to £400’

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce new measures aimed at easing the cost of living crisis, potentially including a discount on energy bills funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas firms’ profits.After a bruising day in the Commons for Boris Johnson following the publication of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, the chancellor is expected to tell MPs on Thursday that he will ditch the previously announced £200 loan on energy bills and replace it with a grant that will not have to be paid back.According to reports, this discount could be increased to as much as £400. Other measures discussed as part of a possible package worth up to £10bn include a further increase to the warm homes discount, increases in the winter fuel allowance, and cuts to council tax or VAT.The expected U-turn on a windfall tax – despite stark opposition from some within Cabinet – comes after Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned that the energy price cap will increase by a further £830 to £2,800 in October.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Israeli court upholds ban on Jewish prayer at Al Aqsa compound

JERUSALEM, May 25 (Reuters) - An Israeli appeal court on Wednesday overruled a magistrate who had stirred Palestinian anger by questioning the legality of barring Jewish prayer at a contested Jerusalem shrine, as the United States warned its citizens over travel in the vicinity. Al Aqsa mosque compound, which Jews...
RELIGION
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
92K+
Followers
102K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy