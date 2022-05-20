The Vero Beach Recovery Center & the Fentanyl Crisis

The new Florida Coast Health Network will provide high-quality care to the residents of Martin and St. Lucie Counties. May 24, 2022 – The Palm Beach Health Network, the largest healthcare provider in Palm Beach County, is pleased to announce the expansion of its award-winning services to the Treasure Coast. Plans are now underway to begin building a new, technologically advanced facility slated to open in Port St. Lucie in 2024. The 54-bed acute care hospital will offer specialized surgical services including orthopedics, spine, robotics, general surgery, advanced cardiac care, and diagnostic services. This expansion will allow the Palm Beach Health Network to extend its acute care health system capabilities to increase access to its services locally across Martin and St. Lucie Counties.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO