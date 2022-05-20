ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Justice Department is releasing new guidelines, grants to fight hate crimes

By Carrie Johnson
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department is taking new steps to raise awareness about hate crimes and to help states develop hotlines for reporting bias incidents, as federal prosecutors continue to investigate last weekend's deadly shooting in Buffalo, New York. Three top leaders at the DOJ are set to unveil new guidelines...

www.npr.org

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
State
Washington State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Salon

Texas court says it was wrong to sentence Black woman to 5 years in prison for “illegal” voting

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has told a lower appeals court to take another look at the controversial illegal voting conviction of Crystal Mason, who was given a five-year prison sentence for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election while she was on supervised release for a federal conviction.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Slate

The Supreme Court Just Gutted Another Constitutional Right

On Monday, the Supreme Court released an opinion that will cause profound suffering and perhaps even death as people are denied their constitutional rights. No, the court did not release the final version of the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case in which a leaked draft revealed that the court is poised to overrule Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which recognize the right to end a pregnancy through an abortion. Instead, the decision today is a little-known habeas decision, Shinn v. Martinez Ramirez, involving two men in Arizona who have been condemned to death row. The consequences of Martinez Ramirez will also be disastrous for anyone relying on their constitutional right to effective counsel. And, like the Dobbs leak, today’s decision also makes clear that the court’s conservative supermajority is hellbent on smashing and grabbing precedent and constitutional rights no matter the consequences.
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

'Trump has willfully disobeyed a lawful order of this court,' New York judge says as $10,000 per-day fines start

A New York judge said that Donald Trump would have to start paying a $10,000 per day contempt-of-court fine immediately. Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said the former president had "willfully disobeyed" his order to comply with a subpoena for business-related documents issued by the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Minneapolis Police#Department Of Justice#Racial Injustice#Racism#Doj#Black And Asian Americans#The Justice Department
Fox News

Rep. Jim Jordan: The FBI Must Have Known About The Latest Bombshell Revelation Regarding Hillary Clinton And Her 2016 Campaign

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Joran joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to former Clinton Campaign manager Robby Mook testifying that then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton approved the distribution of materials to the media linking the Trump Organization to a Russian bank. According to Rep. Jordan, this was...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
NAACP
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy