On Thursday, May 19th, students from the Libertyville High School’s choir class performed their last seasonal concert for the year. The production received a standing ovation from the crowd as they performed popular songs such as, “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga and “The Wellerman” a popular Sea Shanty arranged by Roger Emerson. The crowd was able to clap, dance, and snap along with the live performance as students sang their hearts out.

LIBERTYVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO