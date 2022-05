Twenty students will take home honors in this year’s Youth Conservation Poster Contest sponsored by the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (RSWCD). Students created posters based on the topic “Healthy Soils: Healthy Life,” raising awareness about how soil serves as the foundation for many items in our daily lives, such as food, clothing, clean water and homes. To be healthy, people need healthy ecosystems, and those ecosystems rely on healthy soil.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO