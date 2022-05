Winners of five straight and 11 of their last 14, the Morehead State baseball team is getting hot at the right time heading into the OVC Tournament. The Eagles secured the three seed for the third straight season (2020 not included) with a sweep of Austin Peay over the weekend and will play an elimination game with the winner of Tennessee Tech (6) and Murray State (7) Wednesday night.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO