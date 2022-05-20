Blackbeard Pirate Festival returns to downtown Hampton June 4-5

May 20, 2022 - Blackbeard's crew will once again invade downtown Hampton June 3-5, setting up an educational encampment in Mill Point Park, complete with costumed re-enactors, cannon battles, mermaids, music, vendors, lectures, and fireworks. The festival, which has been named the 3rd best pirate festival in North America by USA Today, has been on hiatus for the past two years.

There will be a preview on Friday, June 3, with a “Pirate’s Parlay” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a free, outdoor, family-friendly event within the encampment in Mill Point Park. Clan MacCool Band performs on the Mill Point Stage, where the public is encouraged to sing along, dance, and wear their finest piratical attire. This replaces the customary ticketed Pirates Bash.

The main festival will be held Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Events include: