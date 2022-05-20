Paul Greengrass To Direct Benedict Cumberbatch In English Peasant Revolt Drama ‘Hood’

The great majority of us could only aspire, before “Moonage Daydream,” to step into the mind of David Bowie — the persona, the artist, the entity not yet proven terrestrial. Eclectic, unashamedly maximalist, and variously philosophical: all true of both the man himself and Brett Morgen’s feature-length docu-odyssey, which borrows its title from the 1976 hit, and just debuted as part of Cannes’ Midnight slate. Fifty years of Bowie’s career are traversed here, from the moment he collided with the earth and found a fervorous, tears-in-their-eyes-and-hands-in-the-air fanbase, right through to his return to the cosmos in the early-2010s. The scope shrinks in the final third, as Morgen seemingly retreats into a more comfortable linear chronology — the last twenty years of his life blast past as quickly as his first — but whew, this is one helluva technicolor starship.
