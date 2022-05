The Bolts won Game 3 and we got another Launa’s Lightning Talk, where she recaps the game in her Minnesota accent. On today’s Second Date Update Austin called us looking for our help after his date with Lexi. Austin had her over, but his roommates were there. They played video games and watched Netflix. We got a hold of her to see if that was the problem or not.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO