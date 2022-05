Grab one of the best external hard drives to increase your storage space or backup your PC. When we say the best external hard drive we're not only looking to the spinning platter drives of HDDs. In 2022, SSDs are the fast, efficient, and long-term solution to storage that can keep up with any tasks you throw at it. External SSDs have dropped in price lately and it's now much easier and safer to recommend something like a 1TB portable SSD over almost most hard drives out there.

