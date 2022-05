I am writing to offer comment on the proposed Rincon Mine and the application for exception to the Dotsero Community Plan. This mine does almost nothing for the residents of Dotsero and offers little benefit for the surrounding community or the immensely larger community of recreational users and visitors to our valley who utilize the section of river and road between Cottonwood and Dotsero. Dotsero’s single best resource and offering is the Colorado River and surrounding natural beauty, and this mine would jeopardize that resource. As a longtime resident of the Eagle Valley, a Colorado River and River Road user, I humbly ask that the planning commission deny the application on the following grounds:

EAGLE, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO