When I had the idea to write my first book, Zero Altitude – and attempt, as The Independent’s travel editor, to go flight-free for a year – the world was set on one obstinate course from which there was seemingly no turning back: growth. Growth, growth and more growth, ever expanding, no slowing down. This was true of world economics, of consumption – and, of course, of flying. Despite promises about reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, airlines were doing little to curb that growth. Rather, with pound signs in their eyes, they were set on further expansion and better connectivity;...

LIFESTYLE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO