Chilling footage has surfaced of Salvador Ramos, 18, stalking around the outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, while carrying a rifle just before he killed 19 children and two adults in a mass shooting. Just before arriving at the school, Ramos had reportedly gotten into an argument with his grandmother. Those who knew Ramos said he was frequently bullied for a speech impediment and had such a bad relationship with his mother that the state moved him out of her house so he could live with his grandmother. The argument with his grandmother was reportedly about the...

UVALDE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO