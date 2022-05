Alumni returned to campus for the first in-person Commencement Reunion Weekend since 2019—and there was much to celebrate. They enjoyed the traditional procession on the Dimple before the Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 21, as well as a busy schedule of activities that showcase campus life. Major highlights of the weekend included the dedication to the Diana Davis Spencer Discovery Center Dedicated to Free Speech and Innovation and the Annual Meeting of the Alumni.

NORTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO