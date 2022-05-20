ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

These Trendy Sunglasses Complement Every Face Shape — Only $15

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to splurging on designer styles, we like to be selective with our shopping strategy . Staple pieces, such as a pair of jeans or a leather jacket, are usually worth it. And every now and then, we even treat ourselves to a luxury handbag or jewelry. But the one accessory we’re never overspending on again is sunglasses. Been there, done that! At this point, we’ve lost too many sunnies to count — the rest are either cracked, damaged or broken altogether.

I learned my lesson the hard way after my favorite pair of Ray-Bans were stolen. Those round sunglasses were iconic — effortlessly cool with vintage vibes that went with absolutely any outfit. Determined to recreate the same look on a budget, I found similar sunnies from Amazon that are only $15 ! These lookalikes have over 14,000 positive reviews from men and women alike. Keep scrolling for all the scoop on these stylish sunglasses!

Amazon
See It!

Get the WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses for just $15 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you’re going to invest in one new pair of sunglasses, it should be the WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses . These unisex sunnies flatter every face shape! No wonder almost every influencer under the sun (pun intended) owns a similar style. These everyday essentials are nearly identical to Ray-Bans but for a fraction of the cost. Plus, the lenses are polarized for heightened clarity and saturation.

These Amazon sunglasses feature a lightweight metal frame that won’t weigh you down, and the 100% UV protection will protect your eyes from the sun. The gold frame with black lenses is a classic look, but there are five more color combos to choose from — black on black, blue or pink mirrored lenses, green lenses or black lenses with a silver frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6Rxq_0fkn6hWj00
Amazon
See It!

Get the WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses for just $15 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say that these sunglasses look so much more expensive than they are! “ These look amazing on my face like a $300 pair of sunglasses . I have tried multiple pairs and this brand looks and feels comparable to a pair of Ray-Bans and Pradas.” Another customer wrote, “They are a great price, fabulous fit, the style is on point, they are lightweight and come packaged beautifully. I love that they come with a harder zip case, as well as a soft case that double as a polisher for the lenses.”

This summer, step up your sunglasses game without breaking the bank. These round sunglasses will make your world go round all season long!

See it! Get the WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses for just $15 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from WearMe here and explore more sunglasses here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Meghan Markle's Famous Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners
, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

People Can't Get Over How Perfectly This Flowy Amazon Dress Fits Them — and It's Just $32

If you ask us, no summer wardrobe is complete without a cute sundress. This is especially true if you're headed on a trip, since the quintessential wardrobe piece can easily be incorporated into any itinerary. Walking tour uniform? Check. Museum 'fit? Yep. Date night look? You get the picture. Plus, the singular piece provides you with an instant outfit sans fuss — all you need is a comfortable pair of sandals or sneakers, plus your favorite accessories, and you're ready to go.
TRAVEL
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Meghan Markle
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Ray Bans
StyleCaster

This Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’ & It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t tell you the exact place, but somewhere online the other day I saw a meme about putting all of your hope into your moisturizer. As in, hoping that it can transform your skin—get rid of any acne, signs of aging, smooth out dry patches, all the things—instantly. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a magic moisturizer out there (though there are some really incredible face lotions available). But, there is such thing as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Hypebae

Here Are 4 Hair Trends To Try This Summer

Summer is on the horizon and the question of the moment is: When you let your hair down this summer, which style will you choose? Authentic Beauty Concept advocate and hair expert Justin Toves-Vincillone details the top summer trends and the best products to maintain them. Key aesthetics, according to Toves-Vincillone, include easy-to-care-for styling and approaches that complement the natural texture of your hair.
HAIR CARE
The US Sun

The clothes that could get you BANNED from flying

MAKE sure you wear something appropriate for your next flight - or you could be kicked off the plane. A post on Reddit has revealed the item of clothing that is practically guaranteed to have you banned from flying, according to an airline gate agent. They said: “Don’t wear shirts...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
shefinds

The One Vitamin Every Woman Over 40 Needs For Stronger Nails, Shinier Hair And Clearer Skin

If you’re new to supplements but want to prioritize your health over 40 and find something that can be a great asset to your anti-aging beauty routine, look no further. We checked in with dermatologists, hair and skincare experts and asked them to detail what vitamin (in their opinion) is the most essential for healthier nails, skin and hair and why women over 40 should welcome it into their diet through specific foods and additional supplements. (Keep in mind that this supplement will only deliver these effects if you are already consuming a balanced diet, drinking enough water, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule). Read on for tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and skincare expert at Loxa Beauty.
SKIN CARE
Mashed

The Big Change Costco Just Made To Its Membership Benefits

Buying a Costco membership can change your shopping game, especially if you frequent big box stores like most Americans. According to the company's website, anyone with a Costco membership can score savings and earn rewards on their purchases, and the card allows for full refunds if a shopper isn't happy with a particular purchase. These perks only mark the tip of the iceberg, though. Real Simple found that members can also take advantage of programs that refill their inkjet printer cartridges, offer discounts on gift cards, let you purchase books signed by their authors, and even let you take advantage of Costco's travel agency.
RETAIL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

140K+
Followers
17K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy