Port Huron, MI

Port Huron to erect new pole barn in North Service Center for $346,000

By Jim Bloch
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Port Huron’s North Service Center, which sits west of Lakeside Cemetery, will soon get a new pole barn to store equipment for the parks, forestry, and cemetery divisions of the city. At its regular meeting on May 9, the city council accepted the lone bid...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sanilac County Museum or Bust

(Port Sanilac, MI – May 25, 2022) After multiple decades at rest in a Flint rail yard, a classic WWII US Army Pullman Troop Kitchen car will soon embark on a final trip to its new home behind the historic Deckerville Train Depot, on the grounds of the Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum. The rail car will be trucked to the site and is expected to arrive on Tuesday, May 31.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Marine City Manager provides updates on projects

Plus treasurer’s resignation; attempts to get fast food in town. A recent regular monthly meeting of the Marine City Commission has City Manager Holly Tatman sharing information on various topics she’s been working on for the city. The city manager’s report has been lengthy at recent meetings now that officials only meet once a month instead of the bi-monthly meetings hosted in the past.
MARINE CITY, MI
State
Michigan State
Port Huron, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Port Huron, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

New residents move in as Sanford, Wixom areas wait for lakes to return

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Carol Cox and fiancé Bri Heiser wanted a lake house and, like others, started searching on Sanford and Wixom lakes after the May 2020 dam failures, with prices a little forgiving if one didn’t mind waiting five years or more for the lakes to come back.
SANFORD, MI
abc12.com

High load hits Hill Road bridge over U.S. 23, closing freeway

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Northbound U.S. 23 was closed Wednesday afternoon after a tall road crashed into the Hill Road overpass in Mundy Township. The Michigan Department of Transportation closed northbound U.S. 23 at Hill Road while crews complete an emergency repair to the bridge. Northbound traffic on U.S....
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

One Golf Outing supporting TWO great causes

PORT HURON, MI – Lake Huron Foundation is continuing its annual Golf Outing but combining their golf outings to support one great cause! Lake Huron Foundation Golf Outing, formerly the People’s Clinic Golf Outing, & Pink Ribbon Golf Outing is combing TWO great causes into one! The Lake Huron Foundation Golf Outing will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Solitude Links Golf Club. Lake Huron Foundation’s mission is to deliver compassionate, quality care to patients and better health care to communities. We are committed to providing access to high-quality care for people throughout St. Clair County, regardless of their ability to pay. Lake Huron Foundation, through the People’s Clinic for Better Health, has been providing care to the uninsured and underserved, delivering life-saving care to patients for over 30 years. Lake Huron Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Fund provides early detection services, education, screenings and support services throughout St. Clair County and surrounding communities. Your participation in this year’s event will help both People’s Clinic and Lake Huron Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Fund to continue to serve our most vulnerable population.
PORT HURON, MI
Person
North West
deadlinedetroit.com

8 Wayne County schools, including 4 in Detroit, have Covid outbreaks

Thirty-nine new Covid cases were reported last week at four Detroit schools and four in Wayne County suburbs. That's nearly 20 percent of the latest statewide tally of 212 cases at 43 schools in 15 counties, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Its weekly list shows schools with at least three new pandemic cases.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Meijer Issues Statement After Tech Issues Lead To Duplicate Charges

Meijer has issued a statement after hundreds of customers at stores across the Midwest were double charged over the weekend. Software issues caused some Meijer customers who paid for groceries or gas with credit or debit cards to be charged twice or in some cases multiple times. Customers were unable to use WIC or Bridge cards over the weekend (5/22-5/23) and were not able to purchase gift cards because of the technical snafu.
LINDEN, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MC officials’ approve plan for 300 Broadway committee

The Marine City Commission recently approved the procedure for the appointments of five individuals to serve on the 300 Broadway Street Committee. The committee will delve into ideas for the future use of the old city hall. The plan is to have one member from each of the following groups...
MARINE CITY, MI
#Urban Construction#The City Council#Martin Construction#City#Freed
whmi.com

Rezoning For Huge Motorsports Complex Moving Forward

A needed rezoning of a site in the City of Howell for a large motorsports complex is proceeding. Council met Monday night and introduced an ordinance to rezone 273-acres of land in the Loop Road area, to the south by I-96, consisting of three parcels from single-family residential to PUD or planned unit development.
HOWELL, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Old Apartment Building, Downtown Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the gallery below are photos of an apartment building that was left to rot and decay just a minute or two from downtown Detroit. The Renaissance Center is plain in sight, Comerica Park is just around the corner. Ford Field, Little Caesar's Arena, Greek Town and many other landmarks surround this once-upon-a-time building.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southgate 10-year-old starts lawncare service

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Never too old to chase one's dreams? What about never too young?. Because Bryce Johnson in Southgate isn't waiting around for life to start. The 10-year-old has started his own lawn care business and money is coming in. At a rate of fixed rate, he'll mow the front and backyard.
SOUTHGATE, MI
News Break
Politics
Kalamazoo Gazette

Coast Guard warns boaters not to fill up with E15 gas this summer

The U.S. Coast Guard has a warning for boaters as the summer season is set to kick off: Pay close attention at the pump. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit posted an alert Wednesday on its Facebook page notifying boaters that E15, a higher-ethanol gasoline recently approved for summertime sales at gas stations, can cause problems for marine vessels.
DETROIT, MI
Ultimate Unexplained

Urban Legend: The Teenager Who Clawed Her Way out of Dunn’s Tomb in a Detroit Area Cemetery

The urban legend of Dunn's Tomb in Leonard, Michigan, a northern suburb of Detroit, was possibly one of the biggest and most well-known haunted myths in the area as far back as I can remember. It could be compared to the urban myth that Elvis was seen in a Kalamazoo Burger King in the 80's or even the well-known dark history of the Black Path. Either way, you look at it, this seemingly harmless burial site has been the center of a lot of rumors that most likely never happened. But that's what makes it an urban legend. Could it be a total fabrication, or is there some validity to this story?

Comments / 0

