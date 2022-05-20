ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

We are definitely seeing an economic slowdown, says Dynamic Funds' Noah Blackstein

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah Blackstein, senior portfolio manager at Dynamic...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Tech rout is just a 'shake-out': Top CEOs predict what's next for markets

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index closed Monday's trading down more than 26% year-to-date, and the Dow Jones U.S. tech sector has also shed more than 26%. The sudden downturn for high-growth tech stocks – widely seen as overvalued at the market peak in late 2021 – has led some commentators to voice concerns about a tech-driven crash akin to that of the "dotcom bubble" bursting in 1999/2000.
CNBC

Christine Lagarde says crypto is worth nothing

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are "worth nothing," European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said. Lagarde said she thinks crypto should be regulated to protect inexperienced investors. Her comments come at a time of heightened regulatory scrutiny of the crypto market. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde thinks cryptocurrencies aren't worth...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. S&P 500 set to open higher after narrowly avoiding a bear market close. Dow futures rose 350 points Monday after the 30-stock average logged its first eight-week losing streak since 1923. The...
CNBC

CNBC Excerpts: Citi CEO Jane Fraser Speaks with CNBC’s Sara Eisen on “Squawk on the Street” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Citi CEO Jane Fraser on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Monday, May 23rd for Davos 2022 in Davos, Switzerland. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/05/23/i-find-it-hard-to-see-the-u-s-entering-a-recession-in-23-says-citis-jane-fraser.html.
CNBC

Ethereum/USD Coin Metrics

China's state-backed blockchain company to launch first major international projectMay 22, 2022CNBC.com. At Gary Vaynerchuk's 'VeeCon' in Minneapolis, the only way in is an NFT ticketMay 20, 2022CNBC.com. May 20, 2022CNBC.com. Content From Our Affiliates. Coinbase Stock Is Down 75%! Cathie Wood Bought The Dip!May 20, 2022TipRanks. This Week in...
CNBC

What is the clean energy 'superpower' of the future? Experts at WEF discuss

The geopolitical landscape is being roiled as governments and businesses move toward cleaner energy while responding to the most severe energy crisis since the 1970s. What would it take for future clean energy “superpower” nations and companies to build resilient and affordable energy systems? CNBC's Steve Sedgwick speaks to Hage Geingob, president of Namibia, Teresa Ribera, deputy PM of Spain, Henrik Andersen, the CEO of Vestas, and ReNew Power Chairman and MD, Sumant Sinha.
CNBC

Is the tech for the energy transition where it needs to be?

What are the best strategies and how can today’s technologies help achieve more immediate reductions in carbon footprints? We discuss with We Mean Business Coalition CEO Maria Mendiluce, Dana Gas Group CEO Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward, McKinsey Sustainability Senior Partner and Co-Leader Dickon Pinner and illycaffè chairman and Regenerative Society Foundation co-chair Andrea Illy.
CNBC

'That is not capitalism, that is abusing the market:' Sen. Ted Cruz blasts BlackRock's Larry Fink's 'woke' ESG policies

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz blasted BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for so-called "woke" investment decisions. Cruz suggested investment managers like Fink be barred from voting other people's stock shares "to advance their own political interests." "That is not capitalism, that is abusing the market," Cruz, R-Texas, charged during an interview with...
