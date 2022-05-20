We are definitely seeing an economic slowdown, says Dynamic Funds' Noah Blackstein

"Consumers are in good shape, not overleveraged," Moynihan, CEO of the second biggest U.S. bank by assets, told Bloomberg Television from Davos, Switzerland. The bank's customers have checking and savings accounts that are still larger than before the pandemic and are spending 10% more so far in May than the year-earlier period, he said.
Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money" and Investing Club, often says "there's always a bull market somewhere" — a reminder that good investing opportunities always exist in the stock market, even when it's down. This is true even in a recession, Cramer says, which is an extended downturn...
The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index closed Monday's trading down more than 26% year-to-date, and the Dow Jones U.S. tech sector has also shed more than 26%. The sudden downturn for high-growth tech stocks – widely seen as overvalued at the market peak in late 2021 – has led some commentators to voice concerns about a tech-driven crash akin to that of the "dotcom bubble" bursting in 1999/2000.
In Francesco Starace's opinion, change is coming to Europe, where the EU has said it wants to be carbon neutral by 2050. Russia was the biggest supplier of petroleum oils and natural gas to the EU last year, according to Eurostat. "You can produce electricity better, cheaper, without using gas,"...
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are "worth nothing," European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said. Lagarde said she thinks crypto should be regulated to protect inexperienced investors. Her comments come at a time of heightened regulatory scrutiny of the crypto market. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde thinks cryptocurrencies aren't worth...
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. S&P 500 set to open higher after narrowly avoiding a bear market close. Dow futures rose 350 points Monday after the 30-stock average logged its first eight-week losing streak since 1923. The...
While the CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) for America Act was passed in January 2021, Congress has yet to agree on a bill that would appropriate resources for its various programs, despite bipartisan support for expanding domestic chip manufacturing capacity. "It is a huge national security issue and...
S4 Capital Founder and Executive Chairman Martin Sorrell discusses the outlook for the global economy in light of the war in Ukraine. He says the era of pure globalization is over, as businesses shift to a localized, deglobalized structure.
The geopolitical landscape is being roiled as governments and businesses move toward cleaner energy while responding to the most severe energy crisis since the 1970s. What would it take for future clean energy “superpower” nations and companies to build resilient and affordable energy systems? CNBC's Steve Sedgwick speaks to Hage Geingob, president of Namibia, Teresa Ribera, deputy PM of Spain, Henrik Andersen, the CEO of Vestas, and ReNew Power Chairman and MD, Sumant Sinha.
European Central Bank member Klaas Knot has refused to rule out a 50 basis point hike for the Frankfurt institution at its upcoming July meeting. This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.
Stocks fell on Tuesday as investors returned to dumping stocks on fears of a recession following a brief sell-off reprieve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 275 points, or 0.86%. The S&P 500 lost about 1.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.2%. The selling was broad on Tuesday with...
As Klarna plans to lay off 10% of its workforce, rival fintech firms Revolut and Wise say they're hiring for hundreds of open roles. "Years of building Wise as a profitable long-term company is paying off now," Wise CEO Kristo Kaarmann said Wednesday. Digital finance got a major boost from...
May 26 (Reuters) - Two months into harsh COVID-19 lockdowns that have choked global supply chains, China's economy is staggering back to its feet, but businesses from retailers to chipmakers are warning of slow sales as consumers in the country slam the brakes on spending. Car sales in the world's...
What are the best strategies and how can today’s technologies help achieve more immediate reductions in carbon footprints? We discuss with We Mean Business Coalition CEO Maria Mendiluce, Dana Gas Group CEO Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward, McKinsey Sustainability Senior Partner and Co-Leader Dickon Pinner and illycaffè chairman and Regenerative Society Foundation co-chair Andrea Illy.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz blasted BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for so-called "woke" investment decisions. Cruz suggested investment managers like Fink be barred from voting other people's stock shares "to advance their own political interests." "That is not capitalism, that is abusing the market," Cruz, R-Texas, charged during an interview with...
A Twitter spokesperson told CNBC that Egon Durban "has tendered his resignation" from the board, which hasn't decided whether to accept it. Durban is a longtime business associate and backer of Elon Musk, who agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion but has since shown deep reluctance to go through with the deal.
