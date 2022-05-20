Ryan Fitzpatrick details another case of Tom Brady being a sore loser

Journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has had one of the most eventful and winding careers in recent memory.

But for the man once dubbed "Fitzmagic" there's a series of incidents involving the legendary Tom Brady that particularly stand out in his 17 years in the NFL.

The free-agent QB recently told ESPN that he too was the victim of a Brady postgame handshake snub after defeating the three-time NFL MVP in a couple of regular-season games.

In fact, according to Fitzpatrick, Brady first blew him off once while he was with the Bills. Brady later tried to do it again when Fitzpatrick was with the Jets -- only for Fitz to hunt him down on the field for his elusive pound.

Fitzpatrick even cited the episode as one of his favorite memories of his NFL odyssey.

“Beating Tom Brady, after the first time, because after the first time he didn’t shake my hand,” Fitzpatrick said on ESPN's "America's Caddie" show. “[Then] I was on the Jets, and I had to chase him down on the 50-yard line.

“Apparently, he hates losing more than everybody else hates losing,” Fitzpatrick said. “When he does lose, I want a handshake.”

Brady's questionable sportsmanship is no secret.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner famously snubbed former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles for a handshake after Philadelphia defeated New England in Super Bowl LII.

Brady later claimed the Foles diss wasn't intentional, but Fitzpatrick's story certainly seems to point toward a pattern.

Brady is one of the league's most fiery competitors, but it has sometimes manifested itself in unseemly ways. He's no stranger to the occasional sideline outburst when things aren't going his way -- sometimes even directed at teammates.

At what point does competitive spirit end, and poor sportsmanship begin?

Certainly Brady's opponents seem to take exception to him being ungracious in defeat.

