ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Yankton Sales Tax Numbers Dip

kynt1450.com
 5 days ago

For the first time in nearly a year, the latest sales tax report for the City of...

www.kynt1450.com

Comments / 0

Related
kynt1450.com

Youmans To Become Yankton Events Manager

Yankton High School Track Coach, Luke Youmans, will be taking a new job with the city after he coaches the Bucks and Gazelles one last time. Sometime after the conclusion of his coaching duties at the State Track Meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls this weekend, he will report for his new job.
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Hit And Run Occurs Near Yankton

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident on West City Limits Road. Yankton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl says that a vehicle ran into the AAA storage building north of Yankton and left the scene on Tuesday morning. The AAA storage unit owner is reviewing...
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

LOCAL SPORTS REPORT 5-25-22

Gazelles Golf competed in the ESD Conference Championship yesterday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre, the Gazelles finished 4th in the conference with a 334 (+46) score. Aberdeen took the team title with a 315 (+27) tally. Individually, Yankton was led by Jillian Eidsness with a 79 (+7), finishing 5th. Also for Yankton, Ellia Homstad finished 12th with a 81 score, Tatum Hohenthaner finished 23rd and carded an 86, Sabrina Krajewski (Kraskie) tallied an 88 score and finished 27th. Both Elsie Larson and Gracie Brockberg finished under 100 for the Gazelles, with a 90 and 92 score respectively. The winner of the individual title was Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa who tallied a 70 (-2) score. The Gazelles now turn their attention to an invitational at Brandon Valley Tuesday beginning at 10am. This will be the last competition before the state golf meet on June 7th.
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

City Commission Considers Rate Hike

On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission held a planning meeting to discuss the probable rate increase for waste water. This was held in the planning meeting so that the Commissioners and the public has time to digest the information, and consider the proposal for the waste water plant upgrade, and how to pay for it.
YANKTON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Business
kynt1450.com

Summer Meal Program Returns To Yankton

The Yankton School District Summer Food Program returns next week. The program is available to all children 18 years old and younger at no cost. Children do not have to enroll, register or qualify for free or reduced meal benefits to participate. Yankton School Board President Dr. Jill Sternquist says...
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Howard Faces Uphill Battle Against Johnson

Taffy Howard, who is running for the Republican nomination for South Dakota’s lone Congressional Seat against Representative Dusty Johnson, visited Yankton on Friday. Currently she represents the 33rd District in the South Dakota House of Representatives, and considers herself a fiscal hawk conservative. Howard addressed the national dept …....
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

YHS Holds Graduation

On Sunday afternoon, Yankton Senior High School graduated 212 students at the commencement program, with three graduates speaking to the packed gymnasium. Caeden Ekroth issued a special challenge to his fellow graduates …. Isabella Purzol talked about how thankful she is…. Maggie Schaefer talked about the future…. The class...
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Car Accident Occurs Near Utica

A one-vehicle accident occurred Saturday morning west of Utica. Yankton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl says that the Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident three miles west of Utica on Saturday at 10:39 AM. He says 60-year-old Julie Block of Lesterville was traveling in a 2014 Chrysler Town...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy