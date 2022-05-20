ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 12: On Ross Atkins and Joey Votto's Media Chats

By Mitch Bannon
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCfvp_0fkn0rK100

In this episode of the Inside The Blue Jays podcast, Mitch and Ethan discuss recent media availabilities with Jays GM Ross Atkins and Reds 1B Joey Votto.

After a series win against the Seattle Mariners, Mitch and Ethan discuss the state of the Blue Jays and GM Ross Atkins' recent media availability.

Listen below to the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast:

After breaking down some of Atkins' answers on the offense, bullpen, and some top prospects, they discuss Joey Votto's return to Toronto with the Cincinnati Reds in town this weekend.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Here are some related readings for today's podcast episode:

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins Talks Toronto's Top Prospects

‘Likely’ to Play in Toronto Friday, Joey Votto Reminisces on Favorite Blue Jays Memories

Comments / 0

Related
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
233
Followers
322
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy