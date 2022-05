Following graduation, Robert “R.J.” Corba ’22 will join Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City as a clinical research coordinator. Corba, a biochemistry major from Orefield, Pa., will conduct clinical research at Sloan Kettering as a part of his ultimate goal to be a physician. Though he wasn’t confident in his interests entering Hamilton, through shadowing and exploring different aspects of chemistry, psychology, and biology, Corba found a passion for biochemistry. He cites Sociology of Health and Illness, Health Systems, Bioinformatics, and Genetic Medicine as especially influential classes.

