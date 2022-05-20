PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – We know there will be turnover, but what is the future of the Pittsburgh Penguins? Is 16 their limit on consecutive playoff appearances?

A dozen are unrestricted free agents- Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang aren’t the only key players (with team rankings in parenthesis):

Bryan Rust 60 games 24 goals (3rd) 34 assists (4th) 58 pts (4th)

Evan Rodrigues 82 games (1st) 19 goals (6th) 24 assists (6th) 43 pts (6th)

Rickard Rakell 19 games 4 goals 9 assists 13 pts

Brian Boyle 66 games 11 goals 10 assists 21 pts

Casey DeSmith 26 games 11 wins 6 losses 2.79 GAA .914 SV %

Those are the unrestricted, then is the list of 14 restricted free agents including forwards Danton Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen . Plus, several minor-leaguers who should get a shot next season-Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Kasper Bjorkqvist, Anthony Angello and Jordy Bellerive.

“There are obviously a lot of questions,” said Pens forward Jeff Carter. “There are a lot of the core guys that are up in the air right now. As a player, you want everybody to be back. I think we have a team here that can compete. Unfortunately, that’s the way things go sometimes. We will have to see how everything plays out.”

“You have to go day-by-day,” said Pens defenseman Brian Dumoulin about the future. “I’m not a guy who speculates or thinks about what could happen. I usually wait for something to happen and go from there. Pretty optimistic, positive person, I look at it that way. I can’t control it. What I can control is the expectation here. The expectation is to win every year, making the playoffs and have a team that can compete for the Stanley Cup. Regardless of who is here, who is not. Whoever is in our lineup on a given night, we expect to win. That is something that can’t change or shouldn’t change. It’s my mindset this offseason. It’s my mindset every year. I want to be on a team that wins.”

Understandable that Dumoulin wants to win. Even if they are able to bring most of the key players back, which is unlikely, is that group good enough?

“If you look at our team,” said Pens Captain Sidney Crosby. “I think when you evaluate, you look at the group. You are looking at individually did guys get better. Did we improve and in what areas? If you go through our lineup, you could look at guys that had career years regardless of their age or where they are in their career. You look at Letang, at Matheson, Heinen, Rodrigues-these guys had career years.”

“I think that says a lot about them and our group. That’s why we had success. We had so many guys out and guys stepped up.”

Regular season success, they qualified for the playoffs, but with the seventh best record in the East. They were knocked out of the first round of the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

“I thought our team played extremely well,” said Pens Head Coach Mike Sullivan. “We competed extremely hard. We put ourselves in really positive positions. It’s unfortunate there were turns of events in those games.”

“How do you solve that? Is it personnel based? Does the experience help you? Is it circumstantial? Those aren’t easy answers. Overall, I thought our team competed extremely hard and we put ourselves in some really good positions.”

“I thought we had a team that could do it,” Carter said. “If you look at the first round, I thought we played really good hockey. We gave ourselves a chance to win, unfortunately it didn’t work out for us.”

It’s going to be an offseason of change under new owners. Can they again find the formula to not only make the playoffs, but advance?

We’ll follow and breakdown the changes to the Pens, in what is their biggest offseason in decades, at 93.7theFan.com.