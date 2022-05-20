ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Man shot by ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend after vandalizing her car in Macomb County

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIv5A_0fkmxOAZ00

WARREN (WWJ) -- A dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend ends with a shooting in Macomb County.

Warren police told WWJ Newsradio 950's Mike Campbell that a man went to his ex-girlfriend's house near 12 Mile Road in Warren, where he vandalized her car.

That's when the woman's boyfriend came out, chased the man and shot him.

The victim then drove himself to the Speedway at 14 Mile and Schoenherr in Sterling Heights where help arrived.

Officials say he's currently hospitalized and is expected to be okay.

Warren Police are asking the gunman to turn himself in for questioning.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Sterling Heights, MI
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wwj Newsradio 950#Speedway
Detroit News

Man accused of assault, slurs against Black shoppers in Dearborn charged

A man accused of a felonious assault and ethnic intimidation at a Dearborn store this month has been arrested, city officials announced Wednesday. Two African American customers shopping at the Westborn Market on Michigan Avenue on May 13 reported a White man "initiated an encounter with them and made several racial slurs," authorities said in a statement.
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Detroit Free Press

Parents of Oxford school shooting suspect want trial moved out of Oakland County

The parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect want their trial moved out of Oakland County — or their jurors to come from elsewhere — arguing there's no way they'll get a fair shake given all the negative publicity about their case. Perhaps more problematic, their lawyers argue, is the devastating impact the mass killing has had on their community...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy