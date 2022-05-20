Man shot by ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend after vandalizing her car in Macomb County

WARREN (WWJ) -- A dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend ends with a shooting in Macomb County.

Warren police told WWJ Newsradio 950's Mike Campbell that a man went to his ex-girlfriend's house near 12 Mile Road in Warren, where he vandalized her car.

That's when the woman's boyfriend came out, chased the man and shot him.

The victim then drove himself to the Speedway at 14 Mile and Schoenherr in Sterling Heights where help arrived.

Officials say he's currently hospitalized and is expected to be okay.

Warren Police are asking the gunman to turn himself in for questioning.