Dallas, TX

Police release video of persons of interest in Shooting Death of former NFL player Du’Vonta Lampkin

By Damond Talbot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Police have released this video below of two men who are person’s of interest in the murder of former NFL defensive lineman Du’Vonta Lampkin. The 25-year-old football standout was shot and killed on...

seethruthelies
5d ago

Normal everyday activity for them

nfldraftdiamonds.com

