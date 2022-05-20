ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiowa, OK

3 Abducted Children Found Near Kiowa; Parents In Custody

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJKeC_0fkmwedM00

All three children have been located and are safe, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say 10-month-old Zamirah Aranda, 8-year-old Raziel Aranda, and 10-year-old Areli Aranda were rescued by police at a house near Kiowa. The children’s non-custodial parents 36-year-old Alexandria Aranda and 33-year-old Moises Aranda are now in custody.

According to troopers, this was a non-custodial abduction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjwYZ_0fkmwedM00

This is a developing story. Stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kiowa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire, Destroys Home

A Bixby family has lost everything when lightning hit their house and started a fire. "The homeowners actually got up and checked the house and realized the power was out, but they checked the house, didn't find anything, didn't see anything, didn't smell anything," said Bixby Fire Marshal Mike Butler.
BIXBY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Bartlesville Man Charged In Federal Court With Threatening Rep. Kevin Hern

A Bartlesville man faces federal charges after the FBI says he threatened to kidnap and kill Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern and Hern’s family. Documents say, Hern, who represents Oklahoma's first congressional district, had to step up security several times because of Keith Eisenberger’s threats. The complaint filed late last week, alleges 39-year-old Eisenberger, made both threats online and in person at Hern’s offices in Tulsa and Washington DC.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Fifth Grader Receives Statewide Recognition For Safety Patrol

A Tulsa fifth-grader is being recognized for his role as a School Safety Patroller. Hoover Elementary student Preston Dotson received a state honor on Wednesday morning. Preston's peers and teachers nominated him for the award noting his dependability and leadership. At the promotion ceremony for 5th and 6th graders, Preston was announced as the "Outstanding AAA School Safety Patroller" for the 2021-2022 school year.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Apu The Missing Tegu Reunited With Owner

A Tulsa woman has now been reunited with her four-foot-long pet lizard. Simone Harrison said "Apu" the Tegu recently escaped and she was worried about him, asking people to be on the lookout. Alexis Jantz, who helps the SPCA, Recently got a call about a "black and white dragon," so...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Williams Crossing Pedestrian Bridge Construction Halfway Done

Construction on the Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge is more than halfway done. The project started in May 2021 and is still on track to be finished by the summer of 2023. The $35 million bridge project, designed to get people outside, includes a new pedestrian bridge connecting Tulsa's Gathering Place with the West bank of the Arkansas River. It will also include an area for white water rafting and kayaking, a newly constructed dam, and eventually a performance space.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy