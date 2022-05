FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Saturday, May 7th, Mike’s Carwash raised more than $80,000 Big Brothers Big Sisters through its 13th annual “Get a Wash, Give a Future” fundraiser. Most Mike’s locations in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky donated half the proceeds from every Ultimate and Works wash sold to youth mentoring programs across six local chapters of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO