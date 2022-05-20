ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Braves have more than 1 problem right now

By Brian Gebhardt, Middays W Andy Randy
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fu59S_0fkmumla00

On Thursday, Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by 92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves Reporter Joe Patrick. Andy and Randy started off their conversation with Patrick discussing the Braves' recent team struggles, specifically the inconsistency we have seen throughout the team.

“I think really the culprit is just the overall team inconsistency and that’s what’s been one of the frustrating things so far this season," said Patrick. "But there is not like one area of the team that you can say this is the reason why they are losing games. It’s not the bullpen, it’s not necessarily the starting pitching.

"Maybe you could say that about the offense in general. It’s just one of those things where this team is just so vulnerable to losing in all kinds of different ways."

The Braves are currently 17-21, and in fourth place in the NL East, eight games back of the Mets, one game back of the Phillies and a half game back of the Marlins who they play on the road this weekend for a three-game set.

Tune into Andy & Randy Monday-Friday from 10a-2p on 92.9 The Game.

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Travis Demeritte’s time in Atlanta could be coming to an end

The Travis Demeritte show in Atlanta started out with a bang. Out of necessity, he was thrust into action, and for a while, he was arguably the Braves’ best player. Following a May 14th win over the Padres, Demeritte was hitting .327 with three homers and team-leading .914 OPS. Not to mention, he was also one of the better defensive outfielders on the roster. His emergence was a pleasant surprise when the Braves desperately needed a jolt, but regression was always in line, and it’s come in a big way over the last week-and-a-half.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
FanSided

Braves make surprise lineup change: What does it mean?

The Atlanta Braves have made a surprising lineup change with William Contreras ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Phillies. Per MLB.com Braves beat writer Mark Bowman, the Braves are going to be giving young catcher William Contreras his first ever (major league) start in the outfield, as he will bat second and play left field in tonight’s game.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

The Mets could solve their DH woes with trade for Colordo infielder

Despite pleads from baseball purists, National League teams now feature a designated hitter in their lineups year-round. Though many were staunchly opposed to the new rule, one NL team appeared set to benefit from the change, at least on paper. The New York Mets were a defensively incompetent team from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

What Yankee Fans Did Yesterday Was Absolutely Abhorrent

I’ve been a Yankees fan long enough and sat in the bleachers enough times to be let down by our fanbase before. Yankee fans do research on right fielders’ wives and mothers. They throw beer cans. They have a startlingly accurate memory for strikeouts and errors. They probably aren’t the “worst fanbase on the planet” (as Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw alleged earlier this year) but only Derek Jeter can convincingly call them the best.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Mets#The Atlanta Braves#The Game Atlanta#Marlins#Andy Randy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Worst bad beats of the week: Braves' bullpen breaks hearts over and over again

After the Atlanta Braves' extra inning walk-off loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, I wouldn't have blamed Braves' moneyline bettors to take the rest of the week off. Atlanta blew leads in the 9th, 10th and eventually the 11th inning, costing moneyline bettors at +110 odds three different times in back-to-back innings.
ATLANTA, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy