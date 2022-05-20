The Atlanta Braves have more than 1 problem right now

On Thursday, Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by 92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves Reporter Joe Patrick. Andy and Randy started off their conversation with Patrick discussing the Braves' recent team struggles, specifically the inconsistency we have seen throughout the team.

“I think really the culprit is just the overall team inconsistency and that’s what’s been one of the frustrating things so far this season," said Patrick. "But there is not like one area of the team that you can say this is the reason why they are losing games. It’s not the bullpen, it’s not necessarily the starting pitching.

"Maybe you could say that about the offense in general. It’s just one of those things where this team is just so vulnerable to losing in all kinds of different ways."

The Braves are currently 17-21, and in fourth place in the NL East, eight games back of the Mets, one game back of the Phillies and a half game back of the Marlins who they play on the road this weekend for a three-game set.

