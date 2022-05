MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Spend 15 minutes chatting with new Marshfield Mayor Lois TeStrake and it’s clear to see her passion and pride for the city. After defeating former Mayor Bob McManus in April the part-time hairstylist added the title to her resume, and these days is wearing both with pride. “I won’t give that [hairstyling] up until I have to. This is part of my heart, what happens in my life. And the ladies and gentlemen that I do their hair, think it’s pretty cool that the Mayor does their hair. I am very proud to be in the position that I’m in.”

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO