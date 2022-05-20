ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY state lawmakers reach deal to keep NYC speed cameras on 24/7

By Adam Warner, Mack Rosenberg
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUYLF_0fkmtzxa00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – State lawmakers finalized a deal Thursday that would extend and expand New York City’s speed camera program, keeping the cameras on 24/7 every day of the year.

Like with many issues, when it comes to speed cameras, the city is a creature of the state. For years, state law has mandated that speed cameras operating in 750 school zones across the city are to be turned off between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., as well as on weekends.

Now state lawmakers have reached a deal to keep them running 24/7 all year long.

“No parent or family or senior or any pedestrian of any age should live in fear of crossing the streets at any hour of the day, any day of the week,” said state Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who sponsored the legislation in Albany.

The deal to get the cameras on full time will need to be approved by the City Council, which has scheduled a special session.

Council members will need to agree on how much to fine speeders and where the revenue from those fines will go.

There is some disagreement among members and also tension between members and the Department of Transportation over issues like the requests of specific neighborhoods.

Some key provisions were also kept out of the state bill that passed, including that the city will not get control over red light cameras. Streetsblog also reports it will not suspend the registrations of excessive speeders.

Mayor Eric Adams released a statement Thursday night praising the deal. He said the positive impact of the cameras is undeniable.

“Make no mistake about it, this is a major victory for New Yorkers that will save lives and help stem the tide of traffic violence that has taken too many,” the mayor said.

“We are investing a historic $900 million in street safety and redesigning 1,000 intersections across the city – but we cannot do this alone, and my team and I have been working closely with our partners in Albany for months to get this done,” he said.

The mayor said when the speed cameras are operating, there’s a 72% reduction in speeding and a 14% reduction in injuries. He also said state control of the cameras makes no sense.

So far this year, 81 people have been killed in traffic crashes in the city—a 19% increase over the same period last year, according to NY1 .

Comments / 5

Rubinsky
5d ago

This is all good and should have been in place since day one of any/all speed cameras being set up. I would also like to see how these speeders are dealt with after so many times of being caught. One rule for all speeders regardless of who you are or how much money you have.

Reply
2
Related
informnny.com

New York State’s newest drug recognition experts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) recognized 18 law enforcement officers from across New York State Wednesday, who completed extensive training and are now nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). With this graduating class, New York State now has 369 certified DREs across the state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Law#The City Council
CBS New York

NYS cancels U.S. History and Government Regents exam

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There has been another decision to cancel a New York State Regents exam. But this time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.The state Department of Education is cancelling next week's U.S. History and Government exam.CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the reason why it is connected to the mass shooting in Buffalo.Eleventh graders at White Plains High School got the news on Tuesday afternoon. The statewide June 1 exam is no more."Yeah, a bit of a surprise, but, you know, the last three years have been surprises," White Plains High history chairman Richard Dillon said.Dillon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: New York said it canceled the history regents exam due to triggering material

Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where a brutal hurricane season awaits us. Here's what else is happening:. Affordable housing advocates (and most people trying to find a place to rent) are frustrated that five months into Mayor Eric Adams' tenure, he has no clear plan for providing more affordable units, and the office in his administration that would handle such a plan is severely understaffed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

New York State College That Is Best For Money

With gas prices at an alarming record high and inflation off the charts, everyone wants to save money or at least get the most out of your paycheck. When it comes to spending money on colleges or universities, where can parents even start?? There is good news for parents who would like their kids to stay in New York for higher education. A school in New York State has made Money.com's list of best colleges for the money.
COLLEGES
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces Start of Construction on $49 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx

The Plains Will Provide 98 Energy-Efficient Affordable Homes in Wakefield. Development Will Offer On-Site Supportive Services from the Doe Fund for 49 Adults Experiencing Homelessness. Part of Governor's $25 Billion, Five-Year, Comprehensive Housing Plan. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on a $49 million affordable and supportive...
BRONX, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Increasing The Age To Buy An Assault Rifle In New York State Is Stupid

Why? That's my question. Why? What makes New York State think that changing the minimum age to buy an assault rifle will stop any active shooter or mass shooting? Why?. Assault rifle, military firearm that is chambered for ammunition of reduced size or propellant charge and that has the capacity to switch between semiautomatic and fully automatic fire. ~ Britannica.
POLITICS
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy