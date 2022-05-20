ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Dad charged with murder in death of Texas infant

By Erica Miller
 5 days ago

Editor’s Note: Earlier this week we spoke with the infant’s father. At that time, he identified the baby by name, shared photos with us, and said he wanted to talk about the events leading up to her death.

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The father of a baby found unresponsive last week has been arrested in connection with his daughter’s death, according to jail records. Byron Nathanelle Brown has been charged with Capital Murder of a person under the age of 10; his one-month-old daughter, identified as Diamond, died on May 11.

Last week, a Midland Police Department spokesperson issued the following statement:

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department were dispatched to the Ranchland Apartments at 1212 E. Wadley Ave. in reference to a call about an unresponsive infant. The infant was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead at 5 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be performed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Brown, who spoke with ABC Big 2 News earlier this week and before he was arrested, said he and his baby’s mother were questioned by MPD after, according to Brown, his daughter was diagnosed with a skull fracture and brain bleed. But he denied any involvement in her injuries.

“The doctors did x-rays and said her skull was broken and her brain was bleeding. They (police) think we did it, they think my wife hit our daughter and that’s just not true,” Brown said.

According to Brown, around 3:00 p.m. on May 10, he received a call from the infant’s mom, who said she was worried because her baby wasn’t waking up. Thinking she just needed to rest, the parents took a nap themselves, Brown said.

Later in the day, Brown said his daughter started convulsing and making “strange noises”, but he and the baby’s mom were hesitant to call EMS.

“She slept for about four hours…she wouldn’t wake up, she wouldn’t eat. Then later that night, my wife told me her (the baby’s) head was swollen.”

Brown said that is when they decided to call 911.

Brown said while at the hospital waiting for their daughter to be airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, MPD investigators detained them and took them back to the police station for questioning.

“The investigators were yelling at us, saying our daughter was suffering from blunt force trauma. They said they think my wife hit our daughter in the head. And while they were talking to us, our daughter died. We didn’t even get to say goodbye.”

Before his arrest, Brown said he hopes an autopsy can shed some light on what happened.

“People are saying we did this, and it’s not true. I just want people to know the truth,” he said.

Now MPD has not released any details about the investigation, but jail records indicated an arrest warrant was issued for Brown this week. There is no word yet if the child’s mother will also be charged.

We have requested a probable cause affidavit and mug shot and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

ABC Big 2 News

Snyder mom arrested in Odessa for leaving kids in hot car

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Snyder, Texas woman was arrested in Odessa Sunday after police said she left her children in a car with no air conditioning. Gloria Benitez, 33, has been charged with two counts of Child Endangerment.  According to an affidavit, around 12:20 in the morning on May 22, an officer with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander accused of kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman was arrested over the weekend after police said she kidnapped her girlfriend and assaulted her multiple times. Zion Niblett, 23, has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on May 21, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to Renew North Park Apartments at […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Friends mourn sudden loss of Odessa man killed in crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An entire community is mourning the loss of a local father, after a deadly crash over the weekend. The victim’s friends are devastated by this sudden loss. Early Saturday morning, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a single car roll over crash in the 4600 block of Golder Avenue. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom charged after leaving kids home alone

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she left her young children home alone for at least 45 minutes. 38-year-old Juliet Uhegbu is facing two counts of Child Abandonment/Endangerment. According to an affidavit, on May 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a “glass break” alarm […]
ODESSA, TX
KOAT 7

3-year-old in critical condition following shooting

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — Sheriff's deputies in Lea County are investigating after a 3-year-old was shot. The Lea County Sheriff's Office said they were called on Friday to the 3000 block of Stanolind Road in Hobbs for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they said they found a 3-year-old...
LEA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Deputies investigate 3-year-old shot in Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Hobbs. It happened around 4:30 p.m. last Friday, May 20, 2022, however, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office first released initial information about the shooting on Monday afternoon. According to a news release posted to Facebook, deputies responded to the 3000 block […]
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigate deadly rollover crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after Odessa Police Department reported a rollover crash that took place early Saturday morning. Police say that the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:26 am, May 21st, 2022. Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa Police Department were sent to the 4600 block of Golder avenue. when they discovered a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Mom blames baby’s injuries on family dog

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Byron Brown, 20, and Sarah Wroe, 19, were arrested last night after police said they caused their daughter’s death. 1-month-old Diamond died May 11 after she was found unresponsive in her parent’s home.  Last week, the Midland Police Department said it was investigating after the infant was taken to a local hospital […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake

BIG LAKE, Texas (KOSA) - The Reagan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the double murder of a Mother and Daughter in Big Lake. The Husband and Father of the victims, Porfirio Ortiz, is charged with the killings. On May 18, 2022, at 3:57 p.m., the Reagan County Sheriff received...
BIG LAKE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom arrested after 3-year-old found wandering street alone

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman is behind bars after police said she left her two young children home alone, and one with special needs was found walking through the neighborhood. Idania Galindo, 27, is facing two counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child with Intent to Return.  According to an affidavit, on May 19, and officer […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ex-employee arrested in copper wire, tool theft

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he broke into a building owned by his former employee and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and copper wire. Carlos Chavez, 22, has been charged with burglary and theft.  According to an affidavit, on March 23, a deputy […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 10 Famous People Who Were Born or Raised in Midland/Odessa

If you have lived here all your life then you know this list, but if you are new to the area, here are some famous celebrities that were born or raised in Midland/Odessa. Former First Lady of the United States. Laura Welch Bush was born in Midland on November 4, 1946. She attended school in Midland at James Bowie Elementary, San Jacinto Junior High, and Robert E. Lee High School, now Legacy High School, where she graduated in 1964.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with indecency with a child

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he admitted to assaulting a 14-year-old child. Anthony Prieto, 23, has been charged with Indecency With a Child By Sexual Contact, a second-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on May 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: 80-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Murdering Wife and Daughter

BIG LAKE — An 80-year-old man was arrested on capital murder charges in Big Lake Wednesday afternoon after authorities say he killed his wife and daughter. According to the Reagan County Sheriff’s Office, on May 18 at around 4 p.m., deputies with the RCSO were dispatched to the 600 block of S California Street for the report of an incident with multiple injuries.
BIG LAKE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

3 dead, 1 injured in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Around 10:00 pm Monday night, May 16th, Texas DPS Troopers said a Mercedes Benz was traveling North on County Road 1083 when the driver disregarded the stop sign and pulled into the Eastbound lanes. Troopers say that caused the other car, a Dodge Ram, who was traveling East on FM […]
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: OPD makes arrest in motel murder

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: Odessa Police has made an arrest in a deadly stabbing. 46-year-old Jose Sarinana has been charged with Murder, a first-degree felony. The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim found dead in a motel room Monday afternoon as 46-year-old Cynthia Ann Mendoza, of Lamesa. The Odessa Police Department is investigating after […]
ABC Big 2 News

Missing woman found dead

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has announced the body of a missing woman was found Wednesday.  65-year-old Wilmalea Rosen was last seen in February. On April 22, ECSO received a call requesting a welfare check, her loved ones said she might have been experiencing a medical emergency.  According to ECSO, Rosen’s body […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after leaving children alone in apartment, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he got into an argument with a woman and left two young children alone in an apartment following the fight. Ricardo Munoz, 40, has been charged with child abandonment/endangerment.  According to an affidavit, on May 6, officers with the Midland Police […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Manager admits stealing prescriptions from Walgreens

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she stole prescription medications from a pharmacy. 51-year-old Traci Thompson has been charged with Theft of a Controlled Substance. According to an affidavit, in late April, an employee working for Walgreens on 8th Street called to report a theft. The employee told an officer […]
ODESSA, TX
