Future opportunities in Kosciusko County and its towns may be determined by how involved their residents get in several upcoming community engagement events. The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) provided for Indiana local units of governments to be able to apply for a Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP) grant, according to Amy Roe, Kosciusko County community coordinator. In fall 2021, HELP was released under new executive director Denny Spinner and Kosciusko County was encouraged to apply for it. The Michiana Area Council of Government (MACOG) was instrumental in helping Kosciusko County apply for the HELP.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO