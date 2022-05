If you’ve ever thought to yourself, "I really wish I could combine the majesty of nature with the thrill of the StairMaster™" then boy howdy do I have the trail for you! Fox Ridge State Park Loop Trail is a moderately challenging five mile loop in Fox Ridge State Park in Coles County, Illinois. This wasn’t the most well-marked trail I’ve ever walked, but for those who don’t have the stamina or schedule flexibility to spend an entire day wandering the woods, it’s a good choice. My favorite things about the trail were the variety of terrain, the abundance of flowers, the lushness of the woods with a veritable cacophony of birds, and a generous amount of trash cans so I didn’t have to carry a bunch of candy wrappers back home with me.

COLES COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO