The Alabama STEM Council will direct an initial $4.5 million legislative appropriation to launch four new UTeach STEM teacher preparation programs at fully accredited public Alabama colleges and universities and to further expand the UABTeach program at the University of Alabama Birmingham. The STEM Council is partnering with the UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin and the Alabama Commission on Higher Education to manage a competitive call for proposal process and provide program implementation support to selected higher education partners. Qualified institutions will be eligible to receive up to $3 million in funding over five years to recruit and prepare secondary STEM teachers.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO