CHSAA postpones second day of state track and field as snowstorm looms

LAKEWOOD • With the forecast predicting sleet and cold temperatures early Friday, and snow later in the day, CHSAA announced day two of the state track and field meet will be postponed.

A new plan for the event hasn't been announced, but a contingency plan for Saturday's action was already in the works before Friday's announcement.

Forecasts project anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow, or more, in the Lakewood area Friday night into Saturday morning.

CHSAA had originally planned to operate on a rolling schedule, but the cold front moving in faster than expected changed plans.

Later, CHSAA announced that the meet may resume Saturday afternoon, after the weather subsides. If the surfaces are still untenable, events will be moved to Sunday and Monday.

The organization will continue to post updates on CHSAAnow.com and on social media platforms, as they become available.