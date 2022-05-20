Linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey Visiting UCF

Will the Transfer Portal be good to UCF once again with the opportunity to woo top linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey beginning today with an official visit?

ORLANDO - After UCF just landed talented linebacker Branden Jennings from the Transfer Portal, it appears that the Transfer Portal could once again provide an opportunity to improve a very thin depth chart at linebacker for the Knights.

The player in question comes from James Madison University, located in Virginia. Linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey has been a consistent performer for the Dukes the past four seasons, and he will be taking an official visit to UCF starting on Friday.

Based on his college production, it’s not surprising that Tucker-Dorsey is so highly sought after. The Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) star has teams like Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and Florida State also after him in addition to UCF.

Here are his statistics by year, according to the James Madison Athletics website:

2017 - Redshirt.

2018 - Five total tackles; was primarily a special teams contributor.

2019 - Played in all 16 games. 32 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and a quarterback hurry.

2020 - Started each of the eight games (COVID-shortened season). 51 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, half of a sack, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.

2021 - Started all 14 games for James Madison and was named a Second Team All-American by HERO Sports. Credited with 116 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, four pass breakups, and six quarterback hurries.

Based on his experience, production and his size at 5'10", 214-pounds, Tucker-Dorsey should be a consistent three-down linebacker during his last season of college eligibility. Most linebackers fit into more of a run-first or past-first category. Tucker-Dorsey appears to be quite different.

That means the ability to play against run-heavy formations on first and second down, as well as be impactful versus the pass despite having to play against speedy running backs and slot receivers in space. During his time playing for James Madison, Tucker-Dorsey has shown the ability to be impactful in both areas. Overall, there's still one key area to look at that comes from Tucker-Dorsey's statistics.

Tucker-Dorsey made 116 tackles in one season. Regardless of scheme or level of play, that’s a very high total. This young man knows how to find the football. Therefore, it’s really no surprise that UCF, a team that desperately needs additional linebacker help, would love to land this young man’s services.

