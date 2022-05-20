ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Family Who Lost Son In Boat Propeller Accident To Join Sarasota Police During Boat Safety Inspection

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 5 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department will partner with the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 84, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez, and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium Stranding Investigations Program for an Interagency Boating Safety Inspection Day at Centennial Park, 1059 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

The event will be Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 8 a.m.until 12 p.m.

Greg and Mindy Isaacs will also join the boating safety inspection event to share the importance of wearing an engine cut-off switch.

Their son, Ethan, lost his life tragically in November 2020 after a coach’s boat propeller struck him after a boat crash during practice.  The coach lost his footing and fell off his boat and was not wearing an engine cut-off switch.

A video with the Isaacs family and the Sarasota Police Department sharing Ethan’s story and the importance of wearing an engine cut-off switch can be viewed below.

“According to the United States Coast Guard, each year, hundreds of lives are lost, thousands are injured and millions of dollars in property damage happens because of preventable recreational boating accidents on our waterways,” said Sarasota Police Marine Patrol Officer Michael Skinner.  “The Sarasota Police Department wants to make sure everyone has a safe boating season,” said Officer Skinner.

Families wanting to enjoy the upcoming Memorial Day weekend may head out for a day on a boat that has seen very little use during the winter.  In the excitement of the holiday weekend, safety equipment checks are often overlooked.  Families may later find themselves without the necessary equipment in an emergency or be upset when they are cited for violations by local law enforcement.

