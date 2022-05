The Acer Chromebook 311 won't break the bank but it also won't do everything you may want from a laptop. If you're after a laptop that will take a hit and enable you to get on with most day-to-day jobs – writing, budgets, streaming, web browsing – then Acer's low-cost Chromebook is a good buy. It's ideally suited for students who want to take notes, write and research safely in the knowledge it'll last and everything is saved to the Cloud. But be warned, you're not going to create art, play games or do complex tasks on this functional laptop.

